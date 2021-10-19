Shana Oshiro's last appearance in Cumberland was at the HALO for the Holidays Show in December 2018. HALO is the nation's only award winning all-female all-African American barbershop quartet. The group recently performed by invitation at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Shana and her sister, Niambi Powell, are also the cofounders of Race and Real Talk -- an interactive non political discussion group that meets to discuss race relations and its impact on community.
It is her hope that her Frederick performance will lead to offers to perform this same concert in artistic venues throughout the State of Maryland.
She notes she would love a return to her Allegany County roots and would welcome an opportunity to bring "Out of Eden" to this area. Someone very wise would be well served to take her up on that.