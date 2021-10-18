Photographer Cody Steckman was born and raised in Cumberland. A graduate of Fort Hill High School, he attended the Pittsburgh Technical Institute and only in 2021 found a creative calling for photography.
In September, his photos were featured in the nationally juried art show, Wills Creek Exhibition, hosted by the Allegany Arts Council in Cumberland.
Mr. Steckman made his printed debut with us in our June 2021 edition. We are happy to welcome him on board as a correspondent.
The October 2021 cover of Allegany Magazine is his first cover of any publication.