A photographer from Romney, West Virginia, Jeff Keister got his photographic beginnings with just a small disposable camera when he was ten years old.
“From the beginning, the ability to look through a small sight glass and make what I saw, my photo, make it my own little canvas, which only I could paint on, struck me as magical,” he says. “The visual creativity and artistry in my photography is born from a passion to be different. To be Unique.”
For that reason, Jeff named his own photography business Unique Photography by Jeff Keister. “When normal photos just won't do,” he says