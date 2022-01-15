Kiya Wilhem continues to be a chef at the Barrelville Outdoor Club. Last summer, she was seen on the Fox television show: Hell’s Kitchen Young Guns. Among the 19 contestants, Kiya finished third. She was also featured on the cover of the December 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine. Kiya Wilhelm will be the featured guest chef at an "Evening With Kiya" -- featuring a three course menu chosen and prepared by the Hell's Kitchen finalist -- at Fratelli Italian Restaurant and Bar on Monday, January 24.