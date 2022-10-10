Plentiful sunshine. High 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 10, 2022 @ 1:23 pm
Abigail Lindner is the owner of Madison Paige Boutique in Downtown Frostburg. She also appears as one of the models in this special Allegany Magazine fashion shoot
Allegany Magazine is a monthly glossy award winning lifestyles magazine covering the good life in Mountain Maryland and the people who live it. A Publication of The Cumberland Times-News
SUBSCRIBE | CONTACT US