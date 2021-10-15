Bret Adams is a freelance writer who has written for other music-related publications including All Music Guide/AllMusic.com, Experience Hendrix - The Official Jimi Hendrix Magazine, Hittin’ the Note and Vintage Guitar. He has written CD liner notes for releases by Kansas and Triumph. He says he became obsessed with music as a child thanks to his mother’s Beatles and Rolling Stones 45s. In the mid 90s, Mr. Adams was the managing editor of the Free Press newspaper in Ohio – which then employed a writer who would later become the managing editor of Allegany Magazine.