Meet the Writer : Cody Steckman Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago Photographer Cody Steckman was born and raised in Cumberland. A graduate of Fort Hill High School, he attended the Pittsburgh Technical Institute and only in 2021 found a creative calling for photography. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Cody Steckman Creative Advertising School Photography Found Pittsburgh Technical Institute Writer Cumberland Fort Hill Trending Video COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars