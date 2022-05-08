Cumberland City council member Eugene Frazier is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and Allegany Community College, where he earned an AA degree in Business Administration. While in college, he was employed in the summer months by Pittsburgh Plate Glass (PPG) and Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL). He has also worked at the Kelly Springfield Tire Company, the Western Maryland Consortium, and at CSX Transportation, from where he retired in 2015 after a 33 year career. Mr. Frazier is also a published poet whose poems have been published in past editions of this very magazine.