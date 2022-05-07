...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia,
including the following counties: in western Maryland, Allegany
and Garrett. In eastern West Virginia, Grant and Mineral.
* WHEN...Until 315 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 910 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Cumberland... Frostburg...
Keyser... Westernport...
Bel Air... Bayard...
La Vale... Lonaconing...
Piedmont... Elk Garden...
Kitzmiller... Ridgeley...
Cresaptown... Potomac Park...
Wiley Ford... Eckhart Mines...
Mount Savage... Rawlings...
Ellerslie... Barton...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Maryland, northwest Virginia and West
Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Carroll,
Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick
MD, Garrett and Washington. In northwest Virginia, Clarke,
Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley,
Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire,
Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and
Western Pendleton.
* WHEN...Until Noon EDT today.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Additional rainfall of up to an inch on top of what has
already fallen. This may lead to localized instances of
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
