It’s not often – or at all – that Allegany Magazine features a “Where Are They Now” only one year after that person has been on the cover. Usually, we catch up with a former cover subject five years or so later. But our October, 2020 cover story left us asking the question – how is she now? What has life been like in her first year pre-cancer? So we reached out and asked her. We honestly only intended to personally check in with her and see how she was doing but we got a reply so wonderful and rich that we asked her to turn it into this update for our readers.