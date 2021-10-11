Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy. High near 70F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: October 11, 2021 @ 9:08 am
Serving Western Maryland and thePotomac Highlands of West Virginia
Kristin Kehrwald is a communications specialist for Allegany College of Maryland and occasional freelancer. When not traveling with her favorite professor and their wickedly smart daughter, she resides in her beloved hometown of Frostburg.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.