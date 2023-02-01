Shane Riggs is the founding and current managing editor of Allegany Magazine in Cumberland, Maryland -- which has twice won Magazine of the Year honors.
A playwright and novelist, his published and produced works also include Song of the Red Sparrow, the Lightbearer, Confessions from the Ladies Room, and Never Say Goodbye: An Evening with Lucy and Lombard.
Shane has worked in the communications business for more than 35 years, starting as a freelance writer as a teenager in 1987. He has held down newswriting, on-air, and editing positions at television stations, radio stations, newspapers, and magazines.
In June of 2022, Shane was promoted to bureau editor and also oversees the editorial content of Johnstown Magazine in Johnstown, Pa. He also serves on a corporate magazine mentoring committee, advising and assisting in the content and cover selections of 11 other lifestyles magazines.