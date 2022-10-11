Mandela Echefu

 Photography by Shane Riggs/Allegany Magazine

A trained health care professional, Mandela Echefu is the owner and CEO of WheelzUp Adventures, one of Cumberland Maryland’s newest and premier businesses specializing in gear and education about area exterior activities.

 

