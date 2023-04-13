...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THROUGH THIS EVENING ACROSS MARYLAND AND
EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA PANHANDLE...
The combination of west to southwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, low relative humidity values around 20 percent,
and dry fuels will produce an elevated fire danger across Maryland
and the eastern West Virginia panhandle through this evening.
Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution if handling
open flames or equipment that creates sparks. Also, dispose of
cigarette buds, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate
containers. Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn
bans. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could
easily ignite and spread fire quickly.
Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. For more information
about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention
and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental
protection website.
