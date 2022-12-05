Shane Riggs is the founding and regional managing editor and bureau chief of Allegany Magazine -- twice awarded Magazine of the Year by its parent company in 2021 and 2022. He also oversees the editorial content as editor of Johnstown Magazine and serves on a mentoring committee for other magazines. He is the author of three novels and a playwright with five plays -- all of which have been professionally produced. This is Shane's 35th year in his career as a journalist -- 17 years of which have been spent in the magazine business.