Meet the Writer: Shane Riggs Feb 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Photo by Karen Morgan/Karen Morgan Photography Shane Riggs is the founding and current managing editor of Allegany Magazine. A veteran editor and reporter with 20 years in the journalism business, Shane has worked in print, TV, and radio. He can be reached at sriggs@times-news.com React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Shane Riggs Journalism Publishing Editor Allegany Magazine Writer Tv Business Trending Video Allegany Magazine is a monthly glossy award winning lifestyles magazine covering the good life in Mountain Maryland and the people who live it. A Publication of The Cumberland Times-News SUBSCRIBE | CONTACT US