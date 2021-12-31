Shane Riggs is the founding and current managing editor of Allegany Magazine. He is also the author of three novels and four successfully produced plays. 2022 marks his 35th year in the journalism and communication business -- his first paying "writing gig" was for the now closed Frostburg Journal. He has worked for newspapers, magaazines, television, radio, and marketing and public relations. In 2021, Allegany Magazine was awarded "Magazine of the Year" by its parent company, CNHI -- which also owns the Cumberland Times News.