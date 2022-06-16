Allegany County NAACP President Tifani Fisher was born and raised in Frostburg and can trace her lineage back five generations in Western Maryland. Tifani is also a member of the Allegany County Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission; Vice-Chair of the Maryland Health Equity Alliance, a statewide committee to address health issues in the black community; and the founder of Western Maryland United. She attends Metropolitan AME Church in Cumberland where she has served as the Youth Choir Director and as a Sunday School Teacher. In August one of her paintings was part of an exhibit by the Allegany Arts Council. She and her life partner Ricky together have a blended family of six children and two grandchildren. .