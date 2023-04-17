Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, MOST OF MARYLAND, AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA... The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Fire Weather Watch for northern and central VA, eastern WV, most of MD, and DC, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the lower elevations. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires Tuesday afternoon. * FUEL MOISTURE...Less than 8 percent PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&