...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EASTERN WEST
VIRGINIA, MOST OF MARYLAND, AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA...
The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has
issued a Fire Weather Watch for northern and central VA, eastern
WV, most of MD, and DC, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the lower
elevations. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.
* IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and
strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the
rapid spread of fires Tuesday afternoon.
* FUEL MOISTURE...Less than 8 percent
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
