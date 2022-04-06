The Western Maryland Wheelmen meets upstairs at Puccini on the third Monday of each month. Then the group has a regular Tuesday night ride that leaves from Canal Place. The public is welcome to join. Usually once a year the WMW sponsor the “Conquer the Mountain,” a ride from Cumberland to the Eastern Continental Divide. The Western Maryland Wheelmen have a range of abilities among our members and a range of ages.
“We have a number of riders in their 70s, and a number who have ridden across the country, some couples who ride together, some people like to ride alone, and some who prefer small groups,” says member Valerie VanHollen. “Larger group rides are organized through postings on the WMW group Facebook site. We have people who have participated in leading rides for Adventure Cycling Association, and some who work for companies who shuttle riders and their bikes.”