Here are some other “finger lickin” Chicken dishes while we’re at it. I don’t know if any of these will set your marriage on fire but they are great dishes to incorporate into family meals this summer!
Classic Fried Chicken
3 pounds of chicken, cut into pieces.
Salt and Pepper
1 quart buttermilk
1 bay leaf
3 cloves garlic, smashed
3 sprigs thyme
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon onion powder
Peanut or vegetable oil, for frying
Vegetable shortening, for frying
Season the chicken generously with salt and black pepper; place on a baking sheet, cover loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour. Mix the buttermilk, bay leaf, garlic and thyme in a large resealable plastic bag. Add the chicken, making sure the pieces are submerged. Seal and refrigerate 2 to 4 hours. Mix the flour, baking powder, paprika, onion powder, 3 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper in a separate resealable bag. Fill a deep 12-inch cast-iron skillet halfway with equal parts peanut oil and shortening. Heat over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350 degrees. Remove about half of the coated chicken pieces from the buttermilk mixture, letting the excess drip off. Transfer to the bag of seasoned flour; seal and shake to thoroughly coat. Remove from the bag, shake off any excess flour and transfer to a rack.
Carefully lower the coated chicken into the oil. Fry for 2 to 3 minutes to set the crust, then carefully lift with tongs to check the browning; continue to fry, turning as needed, until golden brown and cooked through, 12 to 14 more minutes for smaller pieces and 14 to 16 more minutes for larger ones. (A thermometer should register 160 degrees F in the breasts and 170 degrees F in the thighs and drumsticks.) Remove the chicken to a clean rack to drain, sprinkle with salt and let rest a few minutes. Repeat with the remaining chicken. Serve hot or at room temperature.
Chicken Kebabs with Garlic Lemon Yogurt
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into chunks
2 teaspoons baharat
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 garlic cloves, grated and divided
1 pint cherry tomatoes
1 cup plain whole Greek yogurt
1 lemon, zested and juiced
Fresh mint, for garnishing
Combine the chicken, baharat, salt, pepper, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and 1 clove of the garlic in a large resealable plastic bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 450°F. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with salt, pepper and the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Roast until the tomatoes are blistered, 20 to 30 minutes. Soak four bamboo skewers in water for 20 minutes. Divide chicken among the skewers, threading each piece through the center. Heat a grill pan over medium-high. Grill the chicken, turning once or twice, until cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. In a bowl, combine the Greek yogurt, lemon zest, lemon juice and remaining garlic; season with salt and pepper. Serve the grilled chicken alongside the dipping sauce and cherry tomatoes; garnish with fresh mint.
Dijon Pecan Chicken
This recipe of mine has actually won me some culinary awards and I have noticed since I published it in my cookbook Hand in the Kitchen, it’s been showing up in professional restaurant kitchens.
8 tbsp. Dijon mustard
6 tbsp butter
1 cup chopped pecans
¾ cup sour cream
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts
Melt mustard and butter in a skillet. Place chicken between waxed paper and pound thin. Then dip chicken in mustard mixture and roll around in the chopped pecans. Place in oiled baking dish and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Just before you are ready to serve, melt the remaining mustard and blend in with sour cream to make a sauce to pour over the chicken.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
1 sweet onion, halved and thinly sliced
1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 14-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons yellow mustard
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon ground chile powder
1 teaspoon ground coriander
Place the onion and chicken in the base of a slow cooker (crockpot). Add the remaining ingredients and toss gently to combine. Put the lid on the slow cooker and set the heat on low. Cook for 7 hours, or until the chicken is tender and easy to shred. Use two forks to shred the meat. The chicken can be served immediately or transferred to an airtight container. Serve on a nice bun.
Drunken Chicken
With special cooking instructions!
4 Boneless skinless chicken breasts
2 tablespoons olive oil
1⁄2 cup onion, chopped
3 minced garlic cloves
5 -6 fresh mushrooms, sliced
1⁄4 cup butter
1 1⁄4 cup white wine
1 dash Worcestershire sauce
1 pint heavy cream
salt and pepper
1 teaspoon basil
1 teaspoon parsley
Lightly brown both sides of chicken in olive oil. While the chicken is browning, take a sip of the wine to make sure you like the taste of it before adding it to your dish. Add onion, garlic, mushrooms, and butter and saute about 4-5 minutes until onions start to become translucent.
While this is happening, take another sip of the white wine. You need to be certain this is the right choice. If you have decided you do like the taste of the wine, add ¼ cup of it and Worcestershire sauce and cook an additional 2 minutes. While that is cooking, sip more of the remaining white wine. Heck....take two sips. Who will know? Lower heat and add cream, salt, pepper, basil, and parsley. If the heat is too high, the cream will curdle. Curdle...isn't that a funny word? I mean, say it three times and you'll get the giggles. Curdle, curdle, curdle. See what I mean? Simmer on low 20-25 minutes until done. While the chicken is simmering, set a timer and sit nearby on a bar stool and sip the remaining wine. It’s done when it’s done. Plate it up. Don’t plate it up. Serve it to your family or tell them how ungrateful they are all acting and eat it all yourself. They don't deserve you. Serve with whatever.