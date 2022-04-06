The Special Sauce for Healing
Since the beginning of time, humans have experience a myriad of ailings. They range from the minor cuts and burns, to more traumatic physical injuries, all the way to the emotional and psychological. In this time, we have also tried to find remedies for these ailments and have often succeeded in varying levels. I find it interesting how places of healing usually have a design language that embraces tranquility, calm, and the color green. This is more apparent for places for emotional healing, it appears the efficacy of this type of treatment is highest when elements of the outdoors are included.
Solitude amplifies the sense of time, and like is said time heals all. Solitude in the outdoors appears to be a potent tonic wherein we are trapped with those demons we lock behind the business of life and urban dwelling. We try to drown them out with work, soccer practice, loud music while ferociously working out at the gym, all this while they wait and grow, knowing that inevitably the show off is bound to happen.
The words of Gerald G, May, author of the book Addiction & Grace which he prefaces by stating his intention to not be flippant or minimize the severity of some forms of addiction; The psychological, neurological, and spiritual dynamics of full-fledged addiction are actively at work within every human being. The same processes that are responsible for addiction to alcohol and narcotics are also responsible for addiction to ideas, work, relationships, power, moods,fantasies, and an endless array of other things. I find this to be true and to be getting more severe in this world of increasing screen time and decreasing green time.