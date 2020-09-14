“When I was the age you are right now, you were born. I know this year has been very difficult and hard on you. But I've watched you grow-- and never more so than this year.
You've been through a great deal this year and you've been handling it very well. You could have thrown in the towel and started over and tried something else. But you keep going because you know setbacks aren't permanent. And I want you to know that you are very smart. You're bright. You're capable. You're important. You matter. You make a difference. You are loved. You are talented and can do anything you set your mind to. I'm a little envious of that.
You bring joy to others. You're a survivor. You're a fighter. You're tough. You are red. You are orange. You are yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. You are you. And you are not only ‘good enough’ you are great. You are light and dark. You are amazing. And you amaze me.
Common people do common things. Ordinary people do ordinary things. Average people work average jobs and have average lives. But you are not common. You are not ordinary. You are not average. You never have been. You are better in your worst moments than most people on their best day. You were destined for so much more. I think I have always known this.
You stand out in your family and among your friends and coworkers because you were meant to stand out, to rise above, and to shine. Remember that. The folks you think hate you don't hate you. They don't even know you. No, they are jealous of you. You live your life honestly and in such a way that it makes others feel trapped. They don't dislike you. A part of them wants to be just like you. So I want you to keep being colorful, creative, witty, sensitive, outrageous, funny, caring, mindful, sensitive, thoughtful and above all, loving.
Just be you. Don't worry about what anyone else thinks of you. What matters is what you think of you. You keep being the man you have always been and your mother and I will keep being proud of you, son.
Love
Dad”