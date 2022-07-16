Now for something completely unhealthy. Let’s say you have the title of Grandma or Grandpa, and you’re taking the little ones on a road trip. Here are some treats only a grandparent can have in the mini van and not feel guilty about. You’ve earned the right to spoil those kids!
1. Beef Jerky
2. Chips
3. Fun candy (Like gummy bears, Twizzlers, airheads, M&Ms, Starburst. Think Fruit Bowl bulk candy section)
4. Cookies
Now let’s say you’re traveling with younger adults or teens. It’s going to take enough strength to get them to look out the window at the scenery and off their cellphones. But when they do drop a signal and have zero bars and look up and say “I’m hungry” you’ll want to have something on hand for them as well. Try:
1. String Cheese
2. Peanut butter pretzels
3. Clementines and oranges
4. Single serve applesauce
5. Squeezable peanut butter and crackers.
6. Chocolate
7. Goldfish crackers (you can actually never go wrong with Goldfish crackers)
8. Fruit roll ups (even teens will eat them!)
9. Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches
10. Dry cereal (like frosted shredded wheat or even Honeycomb)