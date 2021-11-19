Oh What Fun!
There once was a little girl named Jenny. She loved Christmas but she didn’t know what date on the calendar it would be.
One thing about Jenny, she was only three and a half years old.
Her family would go downtown to see the beautiful department store windows. Each one was lit up with Christmas characters. Electric trains that ran repeatedly from one end of the window to another. There were little elves posted around dressed in red and green clothing and a conglomeration of toys all around. Every time Jenny blinked there was something new to brighten her little face. There were sometimes fathers who would hold their children up on their shoulders enabling them to see above the crowds.
All the love displayed in the windows was only a part of the holidays. When Grandmother came to visit at Christmas she would bring tasty homemade cookies and hard candies. There was even a crate of oranges and tangerines with nuts sprinkled all about.
Now after supper she tottered about until she found her place to sit: on the floor with the rest of the children by a crackling fireplace. Then she told us the story of the Holy Family. Oh what a lovely grandma. After the story was over she brought out a bag. It was decorated with various colored Christmas Trees and held appropriate little gifts for all.
Oh what fun!
It was a very cold time of the year with a large amount of snow tumbling down. It was a “wake up call!” Get out the sleds! With excitement on their faces, each one would start off the run down the hill with screaming and laughter. Some would overturn and go “plop” in the snow with a smirk on his face. Then they would try it again and make a perfect run. Some thought it was more fun to sled down the hill at Marietta and Frederick Street. Dad would always watch for cars and “call the shots.”
Jenny’s brothers would really be happy about snowfall. They were building a snow-cave in the backyard. They dug and piled snow continuously. The bigger boys on the street would come and help too or play, tossing snowballs at each other. Their laughter would resonate all about the neighborhood. Finished, it would hold about six people and a pot of hot chocolate.
Mother was baking cookies while Jenny looked out the window. She took pleasure playing with a potholder that when pressed, it played “Jingle Bells.”
Oh what fun it was!