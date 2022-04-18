Jennas foot .JPG
Photo courtesy John A. Bone

Our Little Fallen Leaf

Precious Baby Jenna Grace Bone

 

Our little fallen leaf

Your life here on earth

Was oh so short and brief.

You have the name of Jenna,

Your middle name is Grace,

We knew you in your mother’s womb,

We got to see your face.

We know that you’re in heaven

Safe from all earth’s harms,

Because we know you’re with Jesus,

Cuddled in His Arms

We leave you here with Great Grandma

And your Great Grandpap

I know they’re thrilled to share you,

As you sleep upon each lap.

Yes we have to leave you

Here within this ground,

We’re waiting with excitement

For that trumpet sound

Your mommy and daddy love you

Your story he will tell

And they’ll leave here with assurance,

You’re with Jesus- and know that “It Is Well”

 

-- John and Jenna Bone  

