Our Little Fallen Leaf
Precious Baby Jenna Grace Bone
Our little fallen leaf
Your life here on earth
Was oh so short and brief.
You have the name of Jenna,
Your middle name is Grace,
We knew you in your mother’s womb,
We got to see your face.
We know that you’re in heaven
Safe from all earth’s harms,
Because we know you’re with Jesus,
Cuddled in His Arms
We leave you here with Great Grandma
And your Great Grandpap
I know they’re thrilled to share you,
As you sleep upon each lap.
Yes we have to leave you
Here within this ground,
We’re waiting with excitement
For that trumpet sound
Your mommy and daddy love you
Your story he will tell
And they’ll leave here with assurance,
You’re with Jesus- and know that “It Is Well”
-- John and Jenna Bone