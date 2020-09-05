In September, we’re spotlighting the LGBTQ community
The September 2020 edition of Allegany Magazine is one that highlights members of the LGBTQ community in Allegany County. And in all of its rainbow colors.
This year, the fourth annual Cumberland Pride Festival was moved to October in light of the coronavirus pandemic. And so for this issue, we thought it was about time we shined that rainbow of color on a segment of our community that for some of us, may be shocking, may be delighting, may be entertaining, and even for others still – hopefully – enlightening.
Our September cover features the 2020 Reigning “Queen of Queen City,” a drag performer from Cumberland (and a graduate of Frankfort High School) with the stage name Haley Hemorrhoid, in a photo taken by Brooke Long of Brooke Long Photography for Allegany Magazine.
Let’s face it. If you have a cover that proclaims ‘Gold, Bold, Proud, and Unapologetic,” you better have a photo on the cover that "says" the same thing.
Our stories inside include a feature on the Cumberland Pride Festival itself written by Cassie Conklin; the Golden Gays of New York City starring Cumberland native Andy Crosten written by Kimberli Rowley; an interview with podcast star, Tony Dyson as Viivian in a story by me and with photographs by Jeff Keister of Unique Photography; a personal firsthand story of helping a partner through a major health crisis by Blain Coleman; the untold story behind the Brooke Whiting House Museum; and 15 separate “coming out” stories from folks you already know right here at home – your neighbors, friends, family members, and even health care providers.
We are all part of a wonderful community made up of a pure and shining rainbow of colors, personalities, interests, and beliefs. It is not our similarities that make us great. Not at all. It is celebrating our differences. It is appreciating every color of that rainbow – no matter where you fall on it.
We had originally planned to produce this issue in July but when the festival was moved to October the edition was also moved. Because the October issue of Allegany Magazine traditionally spotlights breast cancer awareness, our September issue was earmarked for the Pride edition. And while we are aware this issue may spark some controversy, we are also hopeful it will inspire conversation, and maybe change some hearts and minds.
After all, if God created the rainbow full of colors as a symbol of promise doesn’t it stand to reason He created people the same way? As a rainbow? Not to keep a promise to us but to see if we can keep the promise we made to Him.
The September edition also features a visit to the Town Hill Bed and Breakfast by James Rada Jr.; a story about the history of one room schoolhouses in the area by Bonnie Troxell; Ellen McDaniel-Weissler writes about her recent journey to Scotland; and there is also a tribute to the late Jim Goldsworthy.
Allegany Magazine is a monthly sister publication to the Cumberland Times-News. We are available by subscription by calling 301-722-4608 and through single copy sales at more than 50 retail partners in Allegany, Bedford, Hampshire and Mineral Counties.
And yes, the September issue is available right now!
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Allegany Magazine