Pack a Cooler.
If you’re inclined to travel with a large group, or a family of hungry kids or older relatives you like to stop and stretch their legs, pack a cooler full of food and keep it in the trunk. Pull aside at an overlook and enjoy a picnic. Sometimes the journey is half the fun – so make the food you take along part of the trip. Here are some items the Igloo or Coleman can hold for you:
1. Hard-boiled eggs
2. Small yogurt containers or drinkable yogurts
3. Humus
4. Guacamole
5. Pasta salad
6. Lentil salad
7. Wrapped deli sandwiches
8. Cheese