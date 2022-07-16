Great American Road Trip 3
Photography by Shane Riggs

Pack a Cooler.

If you’re inclined to travel with a large group, or a family of hungry kids or older relatives you like to stop and stretch their legs, pack a cooler full of food and keep it in the trunk.  Pull aside at an overlook and enjoy a picnic.  Sometimes the journey is half the fun – so make the food you take along part of the trip.  Here are some items the Igloo or Coleman can hold for you:

1. Hard-boiled eggs

2. Small yogurt containers or drinkable yogurts

3. Humus

4. Guacamole

5.  Pasta salad

6.  Lentil salad

7.  Wrapped deli sandwiches

8.  Cheese

