If you or someone you love is dealing with depression, anxiety, or overwhelming stress, the Allegany County Health Department recommends the following resources:
Western Maryland Regional Medical Center Crisis Line
240-964-1399
Family Crisis Resource Center
301-759-9244
Problem Gambling Helpline:
1-800-GAMBLER (426-2537)
Provides support for those struggling with a gambling addiction.
The Trevor Project Crisis Line:
1-866-488-7386
Leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth ages 13-24.
Veterans' Crisis Hotline:
1-800-273-8255, Press 1
The Maryland Crisis Hotline:
1-800-422-0009
The National Suicide Hotline
1-800-273-8255 .
Lives Matter. Reach Out. Help is Here.