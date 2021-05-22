Sprinkles

If you or someone you love is dealing with depression, anxiety, or overwhelming stress, the Allegany County Health Department recommends the following resources:

Western Maryland Regional Medical Center Crisis Line

240-964-1399

Family Crisis Resource Center

301-759-9244

Problem Gambling Helpline: 

1-800-GAMBLER (426-2537)

Provides support​ for those struggling with a gambling addiction.

The Trevor Project Crisis Line:

1-866-488-7386

Leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth ages 13-24.

Veterans' Crisis Hotline: 

1-800-273-8255, Press 1

The Maryland Crisis Hotline:

1-800-422-0009

The National Suicide Hotline

1-800-273-8255 ​​.

​​​​​Lives Matter.  Reach Out.  Help is Here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video