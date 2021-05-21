Book Suggestions for the 2021 Gardener:
● A deeper dive into soil: Teaming with Microbes: The Organic Gardener’s Guide to the Soil Food Web,Jeff Lowenfels and Wayne Lewis, 2010
● Want to learn more about permaculture?: The Earth Care Manual, Patrick Whitefield, 2005
● Need further convincing to give gardening a try?: The Unsettling of America, Wendell Berry, 1977
Plants Worth Planting in 2021
● To support pollinators, give these plants native to Maryland a shot: milkweed, butterfly weed, Veronica, Iris cristata, and beebalm.
● Vegetables that promise weather resiliency and yummy meals: asparagus, kale, and spinach.
Where to buy native plants?
New Germany State Park in Grantsville typically holds a native plant sale the second Saturday in May - look for details on their social media pages.
The Evergreen Heritage Foundation will hold a Spring Open House and Garden Fair on Sunday, May 16 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in Mount Savage. The Spring 2021 order form is available on their website: evergreenheritagecenter.org.