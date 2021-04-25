Allegany Magzzine: What are some things you have been up to since we last caught up with you?
Caleigh Shade: I was the first western Maryland native crowned Miss Maryland Teen USA, about seven months after my last Allegany Magazine feature, and then placed in the top 15 at Miss Teen USA that year. Through that, I actually ended up becoming a model for (designer) Sherri Hill, and have since been traveling for work between agencies in Miami, Philadelphia and where I keep my “home base” these days -- Ocean City, Maryland.