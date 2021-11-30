You Light Up My Life
The “Can’t Miss” Corriganville Holiday Light Show Spectacular
& The Winner of the Great American Light Fight
In 2019, a camera crew descended on the home of Scott Pennington in Corriganville. And for an entire year – from the time filming stopped – Scott couldn’t say a word. It was the biggest secret he had ever kept to himself. And then, during the 2020 broadcast of the ABC holiday show The Great American Light Fight, the secret was out. Scott was the winner of a large Christmas bulb trophy and a $50,000 cash prize.
“I’ve been nervous all year about if I would look like a buffoon on national television,” Scott told our sister publication the Cumberland Times-News the next morning after the show aired and he had had a chance to catch his breath and return phone calls. “But I’m so proud of the way it turned out. I’ve had to skirt the topic for a year, changing the subject if someone asked me if I won, but I am so happy with the results.”
Scott admitted the big bulb trophy was out of sight and in his bedroom since 2019 and he was happy he will be able to display it proudly and publicly now.
“It is so special to me,” he said. “I’ve been in contests over the span of my life, but I’ve never won anything. I usually came in last place, so this one was really important to me."
And he does have predictable plans for the monetary prize.
“Everyone knows what I’m going to do with it — buy more Christmas lights! I want to go bigger and better. My yard is only so wide, so I’ll have to go higher,” he said. “I’m planning to make some changes in the yard to accommodate more lights. I could easily have 100,000 lights, but I don’t want it to be too crowded, so I’ll be thinking about it all year.”
Judge and host of the ABC show, Carter Oosterhouse visited Scott, his mother Sarah, and his girlfriend Tricia for a tour of the display prior to judging. In the episode, Oosterhouse remarked that Pennington’s 2019 display, “Old Tyme Christmas,” felt like “a really modern display with all the RGBs and music, but with all the craftsmanship, it’s really an old-time display, and yet they all work collectively together.”
Scott, a transmission mechanic by day, said that “by night, it’s 100 percent time to work on Christmas” and that he builds and refines his light show year-round. His display is no one-trick pony either. Custom-built cutouts of familiar Disney and Pixar characters, described by Oosterhouse as “so precise, they’re professional grade,” are hand-painted. And the light display is synchronized to music, adding impact to the overall experience. Every element of the decorations are made by Scott, with help from his neighbors and family members.
Pennington’s win was owed to the number of customized decorations paired with tech elements. Oosterhouse remarked that, “when I can see something that’s different, that I’ve never seen before, that’s a treat.”
“People will say to me ‘you must really love Christmas’ and I do but what I really love are Christmas lights,” Scott understates.
Scott purchased his house in 2009. He was online one year researching what he could do for a holiday display when he happened upon a website that advertised a software program in which the user could program and design his own light show – from the simple to the ambitious. The program – known as Light a Rama – permits the programmer to direct his or her own synchronized illuminated flights of electrical fancy to whatever music and for whatever length the programmer decides. Scott says he likes to keep the entire “show” between 12 to 13 minutes to give folks a chance to see the whole thing without becoming overwhelmed and then move along so others can pull up and see it.
“My first year was 2013. And in that first year, I was around the clock working on it. That first year I worked all day every day to get it done,” the 1992 Beall High School graduate says.
Over the last eight years, Scott has recreated Ebenezer Scrooge in glorious black and white, the Peanuts Gang, Chevy Chase from Christmas Vacation, McCauley Caulkin from Home Alone, Elsa and Anna from Frozen, M&Ms, the Simpsons, Tinkerbell, and even Batman and the Joker. Ad he’s not done – oh no. He has plans for his 2021 display all right.
“People come up to me and tell me it reminds them of the big displays they went out and saw as a kid,” he says. “I remember houses used to put out millions of lights every year. I remember driving to Midland and Frostburg to look at light displays. And that was my goal. To have a display like I remember. To do something special.”
And how do his neighbors feel about the blinking and twirling lights and the singing animation from the front porch?
“They love it,” says Scott. “I got very lucky to have neighbors who enjoy it. The one neighbor across the street from me? That’s his lot across the street that people park in to watch it. They have been really cool about it. I want to keep my neighbors happy.”
Members of the public who see the show will often ask Scott if they can donate money to help offset some of his costs. After all, not only is the entire exhibit created by him, he is also its sole financial officer.
“That’s not what I want. I’d like to put a sign out that says something like – instead of giving me money, use that money and put up your own lights. You don’t have to be crazy like me and do the display that I do. I know I’m nuts,” he says. “But I want to drive around and look at lights too. I’d love to drive through Corriganville and Lavale and see nothing but lights after lights.”
And this year? What awaits?
“I’ve been working on a big idea all year for the display – something new. I don’t even know if I can pull it off. But I’m going to give it the old college try,” he promises. “People will just have to drive over and see the show this year and see it for themselves.”
Oh, but we will, Scott Pennington – as sure as Charlie finds his tree and Rudolph finds his red nose and Frosty finds his hat, you can be sure we will be there.
