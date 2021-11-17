“To make this a really special occasion, we would break out the blackberry wine.”
Let’s be honest. When you were a kid, did you ever do something that you kind of knew your parents would not approve of, but you never got called out? I will wager money you never did what my sister and I did one Christmas Eve.
Some of you can recall the 1950s and ‘60s in Cumberland. For many of us, regardless of economic or social status, it was pure Courier and Ives. My Dad would string the big multi-colored outdoor lights around the front windows and then decorate the porch. When I was in my teens, I distinctly remember the model train set he built to put around the base of the tree. In his model, there were little scenes scattered around the train route, like miniature farms and houses, as well as little cows and sheep and dogs. Once the tree was put in its place of honor – the middle of the three front bay windows – that’s when the small sawhorse supports were put into place that held the two sections of the train set off the floor.
That particular year a man from the neighborhood dressed up as Santa, and Mom told my brother Buddy that he, Santa, had been spotted on our street so he better be good. Buddy was probably four years old then. The tree was already up, but further assembly would be needed to put the plywood base for the train tracks in place. Only the little sawhorses that held up the two sections were situated around the tree in the front window.
My brother’s only goal that evening was to see Santa. Running into the front room, he lunged toward the windows, missing the tree but tripping and falling over the sawhorses, as he went from window to window, hoping to see Santa on Fairview Avenue! He must have taken out two or three of the sawhorses that evening. It’s one of my most favorite memories, seeing the joy on my little brother’s face when he finally caught sight of Santa, completely oblivious of the bumps and bruises he must have sustained.
I must go back in time to when my sister was a few days shy of eight and I was 10 to tell you what we did that Christmas. In our house, I cannot remember a time when alcohol was present. Neither parent drank beer or other spirits, at least not in our home. There were no lectures about the evils of alcohol; it just wasn’t a thing. When my Dad was a very young man, before he enlisted in the Army right after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, he worked at one of the local breweries where his job was to take bottles of beer off the line to put into cases. He once told us that the guys who worked there could open a bottle of beer any time they felt thirsty. But we really never had alcohol in the house – except at Christmas. That’s when our parents would buy a bottle of Mogen David blackberry wine. Mom would put the bottle on a silver tray with little glasses around it, ready for holiday visitors.
People did much more visiting in those days, both before and after Christmas day itself. Neighbors, friends, aunts, uncles and cousins would all eventually stop by. Along with the cookies and date bars Mom made, most all guests would be offered some of the blackberry wine in the special glasses that sat on the silver tray resting on the buffet in the middle room.
At some point along the way that year, my sister and I hatched a plan. On Christmas Eve, we would put on our brand new pajamas, brush our teeth, then go to bed as expected. But in the early dawn hours of Christmas morning, after our parents were asleep, we would get up, tiptoe down the stairs, and begin our Christmas celebration early. We had no illusions that we could open our presents, but we would sneak into the front room just to see them all arranged around the tree and on the sofa. My sister remembers that we also had to touch each one!
So then what? After retreating to the middle room, we decided we would get out a deck of cards and play 500 Rummy until morning. But to make this a really special occasion, we would break out the Mogen David blackberry wine. Of course we would! We each poured a little of the super sweet wine into one of the special glasses and toasted another Christmas! We couldn’t have a lot, because we might be discovered. We never told on ourselves – at least, not about the Mogen David. We told about playing cards but denied seeing the presents. And no one ever asked about the wine!
To this day, our little adventure is firmly rooted in our Christmas memories.
Look for more holiday stories, original poems, and beautiful seasonal photos in the November 2021 edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now.
And find more than 200 stories and original poems and 500 beautiful photos in the forthcoming Magic and Memories: An Allegany Magazine Keepsake Treasury colllectible hardcover book coming this month.