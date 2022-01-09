Good Life
The fur is gonna fly!
Reaping the Benefits of Having a Furry Home Companion
Once upon a time, animals were treated as strictly food, fertilizer, employees, or transportation. Cows, chickens, and eggs were eaten. The manure was put on the crops. Draft animals like oxen and mules had jobs of pulling wheeled carts and plows. Horses were rode from town to town. Side note: When doing some research, I came across questions like can you ride a hippo? Answer: No, you can’t. They are hey are aggressive and not suitable for riding. Anyway, where was I?
Data suggests that 30,00 years ago humans first “domesticated” the dog and brought canines indoors strictly as a pet – probably somewhat for protection too – but mainly as a furry home companion. Now…fast forward to present day here in the new year of 2002, and dogs are simply considered part of the family. They live inside with us, even sleep in our beds. We are entertained by them and care for them like our own children. We buy them sweaters, baby buggies and purses so they go where we go. Have you seen those jewels that hang on a cat’s tail to umm…make the rear more pleasant-looking?
Nearly 70% of U.S. households have a pet. Do you fall into that category? Have a dog Frankie, cat Buffy, fish Elmo, or snake Larry? For me -- personally, I currently have eleven rescued or rehomed cats bringing me laughs on the daily. In fact, last year when friends of mine called to tell me their cat was having some behavioral issues (another cat in the house had passed away and her grief was causing her to act out), I took her in and before you know it, she made herself at home with 10 brothers and sisters. All she wanted was a feline family.
And so, one night, curled up with my brood of nearly a dozen, I couldn’t help but wonder - why is having a furry or scaly critter so popular?
Pets obviously make good company for those who are lonely. When Grandpa adopts a little kitten or puppy, it gives him a purpose, something to care for. He can talk about his memories and Fido will sit there and listen.
Animals can also encourage us to be more active. We walk the dog, ride the horse, run through the house when the cat brings a live mouse to bed. Again, don’t try to ride a hippo.
With pets, we become more social too. We meet up at dog parks. We share thousands of pictures with anyone who will look. Remember when Facebook seemed to be the place for funny cat videos? That’s back when social media was actually still fun.
It turns out, looking into the eyes of your pup produces the same reaction as when you look at your new baby or loved one. Your body’s natural feel-good Oxytocin and Dopamine levels go up in both parties, bringing about happiness. Why do you think people bring dogs into hospitals to cheer up patients? Or folks choose emotional support animals when traveling or even shopping? I was at the mall just the other day and there was a lady in Forever 21 with her Husky on a leash.
Watching fish swim, dogs fetch, and cats pounce can lower your stress level, reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure, and eases depression symptoms. I know if I am petting Chloie, I can lose track of time, enjoy the sound of her constant purr, and forget what is bothering me at least for a while.
Animals give off heat. You know this if you’ve had a pile of cats or dogs on you as you sleep. They become little (or not-so-little) heating pads so place them where you have joint or muscle pain. Got menstrual cramps? Grab a warm-bodied cutie and place her on her belly. Got a headache? Well, that might make it worse actually but just having the cat or dog cur up with you on the sofa could ease a migraine.
It seems the presence of animals improves morale, is a great distraction, and can lighten up a room or mood. We are seeing more animals in the workplace, and even at school. People can’t help but smile when they lay eyes on a small bundle of fuzz or a clumsy tail-wagging pup.
Other tips for pets?
- Turn your computer screensaver into a mesmerizing pattern of swirling fish or dolphins.
- Take breaks and watch funny animal videos.
- Place pictures of your non-human best friends on your wall or desk.
- Apply for a service dog.
- Talk to your supervisor about allowing animals in the workplace.
- Volunteer at a local shelter.
- Visit family and friends who have pets or invite non-pet people to visit yours.
- Ask if you can take an animal into a nursing home to visit the residents.
- Ask family and friends if they would like to have a pet and help arrange it.
- Dog or cat sit for a friend when he or she is on vacation. Animals always do better when they are at home and their routine is maintained.
- Explore different types of animals that would make good pets- take into account the cost and time involved in their care.
- Adopt!