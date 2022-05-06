Mother's Day was actually first observed in 1908, when a woman from Grafton, West Virginia named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother. Anna's intent was to honor her own mother by continuing work she started and to set aside a day to honor mothers. Her mother had been a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the Civil War. Anna petitioned Congress that same year to have Mother's Day declared an official holiday. And Congress said no. One congressman even went on record with the reply “where would it end? Next, you'll want a Mother-in-Law's Day.” But in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation making the second Sunday in May an official holiday for mothers.
The quick commercialization of the new holiday, however so angered Anna Jarvis that she returned to Congress and asked them to rescind the holiday. She organized boycotts and threatened lawsuits and even crashed a candy makers' convention in Philadelphia. And in 1925 during a demonstration against the holiday, she was arrested for disturbing the peace. Ironically, she was protesting at a convention of the American War Mothers, an association which was becoming known for Mother's Day flowers as their annual fundraiser