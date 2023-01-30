The staff and crew at Western Maryland Scenic is exceptionally proud of how we have resuscitated, reimagined, and reenergized the railroad from the brink.
According to the Maryland Office of Tourism economic impact table, Western Maryland Scenic Railroad is making a roughly $17,000,000 impact on regional tourism. Our numbers for 2022 grew more than 20%. Polar Express, for example, grew from 2019’s 7,900 passengers, to 2021’s 26,000 passengers. Polar Express for 2023 saw 36,000 passengers and visitors.
In May 2022, we won the international award given by Rail Events Inc. and Warner Brothers for our production of The Polar Express Train Ride in 2021.
During 2023 we will continue to monitor passenger traffic growth and share the information with each of you. We are approaching a tipping point where our current capabilities will be exceeded by the number of visitors we share our Allegany County experience with. Additional departures, extending layovers for Frostburg business owners, and track upgrades are all tools that can be applied to keep the growth steady.
Just for comparison, I am sharing railroad experiences of major operators and their most up to date ridership to provide context of where our target is.
2021
Strasburg Railroad – Lancaster, PA 295,777
Great Smoky Mountain Railroad – Bryson City, NC 223,661
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum – Chattanooga, TN 113,848
Valley Railroad – Essex, CT 198,005
Conway Scenic – North Conway, NH 118,122
Western Maryland Scenic Railroad – Cumberland, MD 47,000 (Only open from 6/21)
We are on target to approach 60,000 total riders in 2022. Our stretch goal is 100,000 passengers by 2026.
Thank you all for your continued support of our community-focused nonprofit organization.
- Wesley Heinz - Executive Director
Western Maryland Scenic Railroad