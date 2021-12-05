sierra chaney winter 2 .jpeg
Photo Courtesy Sierra Chaney

The Language of Snow

 

By ELLEN COFFEY

Special Contribution, Allegany Magazine

Blue light barely squinting

through an ice ladened sky,

stark glinting snow

clings to the frozen ground

taunting those who

dare to walk with haste.

“Slow down,” it whispers

to anyone who speaks

the words of winter,

not a warning of danger,

but a prayer to linger and

breathe in the washed air

made clean by a million

floating feathery flakes,

dropped like tiny kisses

from the lips of heaven.

A hush settles like a thin veil as

I walk this field of diamonds

and a few of its secrets

loiter in the pale light

“I am giving,” it says,

“for I slake the thirst

of the frozen soil.”

“I am joy,” it says,

“to kids who make angels

and sled on slick hills.”

“I am beautiful,” it says,

“for I cover bald earth

with a blanket of jewels.”

“I am fleeting,” it says,

“as all good things must

bow to another day.”

Thank you for

      teaching me

         the language of snow.

Photography by Sierra Chaney

