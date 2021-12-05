The Language of Snow
By ELLEN COFFEY
Special Contribution, Allegany Magazine
Blue light barely squinting
through an ice ladened sky,
stark glinting snow
clings to the frozen ground
taunting those who
dare to walk with haste.
“Slow down,” it whispers
to anyone who speaks
the words of winter,
not a warning of danger,
but a prayer to linger and
breathe in the washed air
made clean by a million
floating feathery flakes,
dropped like tiny kisses
from the lips of heaven.
A hush settles like a thin veil as
I walk this field of diamonds
and a few of its secrets
loiter in the pale light
“I am giving,” it says,
“for I slake the thirst
of the frozen soil.”
“I am joy,” it says,
“to kids who make angels
and sled on slick hills.”
“I am beautiful,” it says,
“for I cover bald earth
with a blanket of jewels.”
“I am fleeting,” it says,
“as all good things must
bow to another day.”
Thank you for
teaching me
the language of snow.
Photography by Sierra Chaney
Look for more holiday stories, original poems, and beautiful seasonal photos in the 2021 Holiday Edition of Allegany Magazine -- available now.
And find more than 200 stories and original poems and 500 beautiful photos -- including a longer version of this national news story that put our hometown in the spotlight -- in Magic and Memories: An Allegany Magazine Keepsake Treasury colllectible hardcover book!