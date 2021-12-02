The Macys and the Mountains
By WILLIAM H. MACY
Special to Allegany Magazine
“Growing up in Allegany County was really special. The winters there are just spectacular. My Dad also grew up in LaVale and my grandfather, Albert, lived on Braddock Road and ran an insurance company on Greene Street. I like it there. The city of Cumberland still has great charm. A lot has changed since I was a kid and a lot hasn’t. I had an idyllic childhood – with all the woods and the mountains
My brother, Fred, is one smart cookie. He teaches insurance seminars all over the country. He’s a big wig in insurance. He has a degree in just about anything you can imagine. But when we were kids we had a lot of fun in the winter time in Western Maryland.
We grew up in LaVale. My first paid job was at the LaVale veternariry hospital. In fact, that’s originally what I thought I wanted to be when I grew up. A vet.
Anyway, as kids, Fred and I were all over Haystack Mountain. My Dad couldn’t see anyone else shoveling the driveway when we got snow and Fred was big into cars. He converted this one car into a monster snowplow and we took that thing all over LaVale and Cumberland. Fred and I drove all over the mountains in that. That sucker went everywhere. It’s a wonder we’re still alive.”
