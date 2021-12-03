The Men Behind the Miracle Behind the Miracle
How two guys from Frostburg brought the world a Christmas classic
What comes to mind when you hear the word “Christmas movie?” It’s a Wonderful Life. A Christmas Carol. A Christmas Story.
As any proud Western Marylander will tell you, that list would also include Polar Express and Scrooged because of their local connection. Wait? You mean you didn’t know Allegany High grad Eddie Deezen is in the former opposite Tom Hanks while Fort Hill alum Rebeca Arthur appears opposite Bill Murray in the latter? Any personal yuletide movie collection in Cumberland or surrounding areas must also include A Christmas Tree Miracle – the work of two graduates from the former Beall High School who went on to attend Frostburg State University together.
While A Christmas Tree Miracle was their second film together, it was the not the first collaborative effort for Ty DeMartino and J.W. Myers. In fact, their first feature film Doughboy – later retitled The Pledge – celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.
A Christmas Tree Miracle was in production as their first full length movie was wrapping up and playing in theatres a decade ago. So the success of the first cannot be credited for the second venture as J.W. and Ty were already in the thick of getting the second movie made when the first was released. It was a gamble for the independent film company that hired them but it is one that has paid off as their little movie “Miracle” routinely makes the top ten and top 20 lists of family favorite holiday films.
“Everything about a holiday movie just takes longer or seems to take longer but the actual filming schedule is shorter,” notes J.W.
The original working title of the movie was Random Acts of Christmas. But as happens when films go through distribution companies and are screened for select audiences, the title was eventually changed to A Christmas Tree Miracle. Even the promotional poster was changed. On the movie poster, a golden lab is seen sitting next to an actress from the movie. There is no dog in the film itself. In England, the poster has a dog and a cat added.
J.W. and Ty knew one another in college and even appeared in a few staged productions at Frostburg State University. Like many college friends from the same hometown, they remained in touch – even when J.W. moved out west to pursue a movie career full time and Ty became communications director for FSU. In 2007, Ty was asked to accompany students interested in movie and television production on a “field trip” to Hollywood to tour studios and meet with insiders about the business. Of the two Frostburg alums Ty contacted to speak to the students, one of them was J.W. By now, J.W had produced or directed several independent films – including one with Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy.
Rekindling a friendship nearly two decades strong even then, that happy reunion led to J.W. asking Ty to write several sketches for a coaching gig J.W. had with child actors. Several of those sketches were later filmed and two of them became the basis for what would be movie projects for J.W. and Ty – one of those projects evolved into Christmas Tree Miracle.
“One of the parents of the kids I was coaching wanted to recruit us for a project he had in mind to film in Wheeling, West Virginia,” J.W. recalls. “Fly Over Films. Their team has this idea to do a very family friendly holiday movie that could one day evolve into a classic.”
The company wanted a full length motion picture to be shown in theatres. They were not interested in the Hallmark or Lifetime movie route. They wanted to produce a theatrical release – and the company entrusted J.W. and Ty – two college friends from Frostburg -- to captain it so it would end up where they wanted it to ultimately be parked – in the canon of must-see holiday films.
“Then the movie happened so fast that while we were doing it, there really wasn’t time to take it all in,” J.W. remembers. “We were so busy the entire time. A Christmas Tree Miracle was a big film production and everything had to keep running.”
“For me, personally, I learned that a movie set is where I feel at home,” says Ty. “It’s long hours and you are dealing with cast and crew. We were both producers on this film”
Starring Kevin Sizemore, Barrett Carnahan, Claudia Esposito, and Siomha Kenney as members of the George family, the movie also features lovely performances by TV and movie veterans Terry Kiser and Jill Whelan. J.W. himself even makes an appearance as a character from a local college named Tom Bowling – no doubt a nod to the former vice president of the same name at Frostburg who inspired that California field trip more than 13 years ago.
The entire movie was shot inside of two weeks in Wheeling, West Virginia on what ended up being a record warm spring in 2012.
“There was as much development in that script and in character development and in auditioning people as a million dollar film,” says J.W. “We would fight for things and some things we let go. I do enjoy watching it now. I watch it myself every year and every year, I have a different perspective on it.”
By that December, the movie was in theatres.
“We debuted the movie at a theatre in Wheeling and 500 people were in the audience for that first screening,” recalls Ty. “J.W. and I looked around and I remember thinking – all of these people are here to watch our movie.”
The film was screened locally at the Palace Theatre and then the Lyric Theatre hosted a command encore. After its limited theatrical run for the holidays of 2012, the next year, the film was distributed internationally and was available on home DVD and that is when the success story caught the pair of producers by surprise.
“Once it was distributed internationally, it really took off,” reports Ty. “It’s been dubbed now in many languages. I think the German version is one of my favorites.”
Reviews of the film have also helped. The movie seems to be not only a fan favorite but a perennial chestnut for the season among critics. Published pieces have called A Christmas Tree Miracle “warm-hearted,” “not a run of the mill Christmas love story,” and “a great different story… of faith, love and Christmas” It has a 69% favorable rating by Rotten Tomatoes – which is actually pretty high for any independent movie. At one time, a faith based cable network named the film its “Must See Family Holiday Movie.”
“I tell people we don’t write movies or do movies about faith but all of our movies are faith friendly,” says Ty. “I mean, how can you write about Christmas and not have a nativity in it, or have faith mentioned? You just don’t.”
Even the longevity of the movie and its echoing message of hope and love continue to resonate with audiences – some who have seen it for the first time and others for whom A Christmas Tree Miracle is a new experience.
“This movie was our baby but it was time to let it go and have a life and watch it grow,” says J.W. “I am extremely proud that year after year, people still talk about it and still tell us about it.”
“To this day, we get a lot of letters from people who tell us they watch the movie with their families every year and how it’s a favorite and what it means to them,” says Ty.
Ty recalls two stories in particular where fans of the movie wrote him heartfelt and personal letters after watching the film.
“One woman told me she was on a plane. She had just lost her son to cancer. She said she sat on the plane and asked for a sign that Christmas that year would still go on even without her son. And our lead character had the exact same name as her son who had died that year,” he says. “She said that was the sign she needed.”
Another viewer wrote to report she was desperately missing her late husband when she watched the movie. And quite by coincidence, his name appears on an antique sign for grain feed hanging in the barn on the Christmas tree farm used in the film.
“And yes, that was filmed at a real Christmas tree farm outside Wheeling. The Feisley Christmas Tree Farm,” says J.W. “That’s their house in the movie and everything. They tell us people stop by just because their favorite movie was filmed there and they want to buy a shirt or a hat or some sort of souvenir. So now they sell DVDs of the movie there.”
And do the producers keep in touch with cast and crew? That would be a resounding yes.
“We did a Zoom reunion with the cast for a fundraiser last year online and got everyone together to talk about the movie,” recalls Ty. “That little eight year old girl in the movie with the cello is now 17 years old and works in Florida. But she said people still recognize her and want her to quote lines from the movie.”
“I mean, look at it this way,” says J.W. “This movie is almost ten years old and people are still watching it, and looking online for it and still talking about. Here we are still talking about it for a magazine story. I never would have even thought that was possible to wish for something like that for the movie. But here we are. So did we make something I think is a Christmas classic? I think maybe we did.”
Christmas Tree Miracle is available on DVD at numerous big box and local stores, and on many streaming services including Amazon Prime. Check local listings in your area.
