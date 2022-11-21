Here are some suggested recipes to get into the Christmas Spirit this season, as suggested by Allegany Magazine correspondent and master mixologist, Kimberli Rowley.
Thanks, Kim!
Cheers!
White Christmas
Bada-Bing! Here are two cocktails celebrating our two favorite duos!
Haynes Sisters Sparkler
….Lord, help the sister who comes between me and my drink!
1 oz of Chambord Raspberry Liqeuer
0.5 oz Rosemary Syrup
0.5 oz Cranberry Juice
4 oz. of Dry Sparkling Wine
Garnish with Orange Slice and Spring of Rosemary
Wallace & Davis
Because a good combination never goes out of style!
1 oz of Peppermint Schnapps
1 oz of Crème de Cacao
1 oz of White Rum
2 oz of Cream
Serve over ice and garnish with Whipped Cream and Candy Cane
A Christmas Carol
It’s hard to be a Scrooge when the night is so “spirited” – celebrating our favorite holiday haunts!
Christmas Past
A light in the darkness….
2 oz St. Germaine Elderflower Liqeuer
1 oz Vodka
0.5 oz of fresh lime juice
Top with Prosecco or Champagne
Serve chilled with no ice. Garnish with Pomegranate Arils.
Christmas Present
…makes enough for a party as big as Fezzywig’s!
3 bottles of Pinot Noir or your choice of dry red wine
½ Liter of Spiced Rum
½ liter of Apricot Brandy
½ cup of sugar
2 orange sliced (use one for garnish)
2 – 3 cinnamon sticks
3 – 5 whole cloves
Put all ingredients in large stock pot and steep on low heat for 2 – 3 hours. Serve warm with fresh orange slices.
Christmas Yet to Come
Dark. Mysterious. But, oddly tempting.
1 oz Bourbon
1 oz of Crème de Cassis
2 oz of Cranberry Juice
1 oz of fresh lemon juice
Serve over ice and garnish with lemon slice.
Miracle on 34th Street
Because we all need a little warm and fuzzy! Sip and then drink with your whiskers on the outside of the blanket!
Kris Kringle
…like the man himself – lovable and slightly nutty!
1 oz of Amaretto
1 oz of Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur
0.5 oz of Coconut Liqueur
Top with fresh hot Coffee
Garnish with Whipped Cream and, of course… sprinkles!
The Nightmare Before Christmas
For the kid in all of us!
Oogie Boogie
…don’t let the color fool you – it’s delicious!
2 oz of Whipped Cream Vodka
1 oz of Crème de Menthe
1 oz of Crème de Cacao
1 oz of Cream
Served over ice. Garnished with Whipped Cream and a drizzle of Chocolate Syrup
And last, but not least, I would be remiss not to include my absolute favorite Christmas movie.
Scrooged
“Frankie-Angel”
Smooth. Suave. Sophisticated. Bill Murray would be proud. But don’t let Cumberland’s Rebeca “Tina” Arthur anywhere near this drink…. Or copy machines!
2 oz of Bourbon
1 oz of Triple Sec
2 -3 fresh blackberries
0.5 oz of fresh lemon juice
2 oz of Ginger Ale
Muddle blackberries in lemon juice. Shake with Bourbon and Triple Sec and served over ice. Top with Ginger Ale and garnish with Blackberries.