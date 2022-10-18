Click here for Coffee Inspired Recipes!
How to make your own Iced Coffee
Prepare the simple syrup and have it chilling for about an hour or so. Skip this step if using store bought syrups. Brew your espresso or coffee. I recommend espresso because it will cool faster when mixed with your ice. You have to chill brewed coffee for an hour or so before you can use it for iced coffee. Pour 1-2 tbsp of the simple syrup into a glass with ice. Then pour room temperature cooled coffee. That simple! Look at that, you’re a barista!
Coffee Rub Prime Rib
1/3 cup finely ground coffee
2 tbsp salt
1 tbsp ground black pepper
1/4 vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped
One 12-pound, bone-in prime rib roast
In a bowl, thoroughly blend the coffee with the salt, pepper and vanilla bean seeds. Set the rib roast in a roasting pan and rub it all over with the coffee mixture, concentrating most of the rub on the fatty part of the meat. Turn the roast bone side down and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 450°. Roast the meat for 15 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 325° and roast for about 2 1/2 hours longer. Transfer the roast to a carving board and let rest for 20 minutes. Scrape off any excess coffee rub. Carve the meat in 1/2-inch-thick slices and serve. Here's a tip: The coffee-rubbed roast can be refrigerated overnight. Just be sure to bring the meat to room temperature before roasting.
Coffee Infused Beefy Sweet Potato Soup
3 tablespoons strong brewed coffee
1/4 cup olive oil, divided
2 pounds beef sirloin tip roast, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
2 cups finely chopped sweet onion
2 medium sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cans Italian stewed tomatoes, undrained
3 fresh thyme sprigs
2 fresh rosemary sprigs
32 ounces (one large can or carton) beef broth
4 cups fresh green beans, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces
2 cups (about 10 ounces) frozen corn
2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
In a Dutch oven or stockpot, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Season beef with salt and pepper; brown in batches, adding oil as needed. Remove with a slotted spoon. Add onion and sweet potatoes to pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent and light golden brown. Puree tomatoes and their juices in a blender or food processor. Place thyme and rosemary on a double thickness of cheesecloth. Gather corners of cloth to enclose herbs; tie securely with string. Return beef to pan; add herb bag, tomatoes and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until meat and potatoes are almost tender, about 20 minutes. Add green beans. Cook until meat, potatoes and green beans are tender, about 20 more minutes. Add corn, chocolate and coffee, stirring until well blended. Discard herb bag. .
Coffee Glazed Pork Chops
1 cup cool strong coffee
6 ounces molasses
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ginger
6 to 8 sprigs fresh thyme
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
4 (6 to 8-ounce) bone-in pork chops
Place all of the ingredients into a 1-gallon zip top bag, seal, and shake to combine. Place in the refrigerator to marinate for at least 2 hours or up to overnight. Preheat grill to medium-high. Remove the chops from the marinade. Transfer the marinade to a small saucepan and place over high heat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium-high, and boil gently, stirring often, until reduced to about 1/2 cup liquid, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove the thyme stems after the glaze has reduced. Meanwhile, grill pork chops 3 to 4 minutes per side. Allow the pork chops to rest 4 to 5 minutes before serving with the glaze.
Five Layer Mocha Chocolate Ice Box Cake
2 cups cold heavy cream
12 ounces Italian mascarpone cheese
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup coffee liqueur
2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder.
1 tsp instant espresso powder
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
24 ounces of packaged chocolate chip cookies
Using a whisk, combine the heavy cream, mascarpone, sugar, coffee liqueur, cocoa powder, espresso powder, and vanilla. Continue to whisk until the mixture forms firm peaks. Then arrange chocolate chip cookies flat in an 8-inch springform pan, covering the bottom as much as possible. You can break up the cookies to fill in the pieces. Spread a fifth of the mocha whipped cream evenly over the cookies. Place another layer of cookies on top, lying flat and touching, followed by another fifth of the cream. Continue layering cookies and cream until there are five layers of each, ending with a layer of cream. Smooth the top, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate overnight. Sprinkle the top with the chocolate, cut in wedges, and serve cold.
Pots de Creme
12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
2 tsp brandy
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 pinch salt
4 eggs, at room temperature
8 ounces very hot strong coffee
Brandy Whipped Cream
Chocolate bar shavings
For the Brandy Whipped Cream:
1 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup powdered sugar
1 tbsp brandy
Add the heavy cream and sugar to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and whip until it forms soft peaks. Refrigerate and set aside.
Place the chocolate chips in a blender. Add the brandy, vanilla, salt and eggs and turn on the blender. While it is blending, remove the circular disk from the blender lid and very slowly pour in the coffee. It is essential that the coffee be extremely hot in order for the final product to be the right consistency and texture. Blend until the mixture is smooth and fairly free of visible bits of chocolate. Pour the mixture into 3 large glasses or dessert cups, leaving plenty of room to add a heap of whipped cream later. Place in the refrigerator for at least 3 to 4 hours so the mixture has a chance to set. Before serving, spoon in the Brandy Whipped Cream and decorate with shaved chocolate.
Tiramisu
2 cups boiling-hot water
3 tbsp instant-espresso powder
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided
3 tbsp coffee liqueur (or just coffee if you want the NA version)
4 large egg yolks
1/3 cup dry Marsala
2 1/2 cups mascarpone
1 cup chilled heavy cream
36 Italian ladyfingers cookies
Unsweetened cocoa powder for dusting
Stir together water, espresso powder, 1 tablespoon sugar, and coffee mixture in a shallow bowl until sugar has dissolved, then cool. Beat egg yolks, Marsala, and remaining 1/2 cup sugar in a metal bowl set over a saucepan of barely simmering water using a whisk and beat for 5 to 8 minutes or until the volume looks like it has tripled. Remove bowl from heat. Beat in mascarpone until just combined. Beat cream in a large bowl until it holds stiff peaks. Fold mascarpone mixture into whipped cream gently but thoroughly. Dipping both sides of each ladyfinger into coffee mixture, line bottom of a 13 x 9-x 3" baking pan with 18 ladyfingers in 3 rows, trimming edges to fit if necessary. Spread half of mascarpone filling on top. Dip remaining 18 ladyfingers in coffee and arrange over filling in pan. Spread remaining mascarpone filling on top and dust with cocoa. Chill, covered, at least 6 hours. Let tiramisu stand at room temperature 30 minutes before serving, then dust with more cocoa