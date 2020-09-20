Coconut Shrimp
With Orange Marmalade
2 cups shredded sweetened coconut
2 cups bread crumbs
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 cups all-purpose flour
4 large eggs, beaten
24 large shrimp, peeled and deveined
Vegetable oil, for frying
Dipping Sauce:
1/2 cup orange marmalade
1 to 2 tablespoons dark rum
Directions: In a large bowl, combine coconut and bread crumbs and season with salt and pepper. Place flour, eggs, and bread crumb mixture into 3 separate bowls. Dredge the shrimp in flour and shake off excess. Next, dip the shrimp thoroughly in the egg and rub against the side of the bowl to lightly remove excess. Finally, coat the shrimp thoroughly with the bread crumb mixture. Lay out the shrimp so they do not touch on a parchment-lined baking sheet or platter until ready to fry. In a large Dutch oven, heat several inches of oil to 350 degrees F. Fry the shrimp in batches until golden brown and cooked through, about 3 to 4 minutes per batch. Be careful not to overcrowd shrimp in the oil while frying. Drain on paper towels.
For the Dipping Sauce: heat the marmalade in a small saucepan over low heat. Thin with rum as desired.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
with Grilled Pineapple Salsa
2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins, trimmed of fat and silver skin
6 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon ground chipotle chili powder
2 teaspoons salt, plus a pinch
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano, crumbled
1 1/2 tablespoons minced garlic
3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 pineapple, peeled and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and minced
2 tablespoons minced red bell pepper
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves
Fresh cilantro sprigs, for garnishing
Cilantro Oil, for drizzling
Directions: Preheat a grill to high. Rub the pork tenderloins all over with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, then sprinkle evenly with the chipotle chili powder, 2 teaspoons of the salt, the pepper, and the oregano. Rub the tenderloins well with the garlic and drizzle the lime juice over all. Allow the tenderloins to sit, refrigerated, for 45 minutes before cooking. Brush the pineapple slices lightly with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, then place the pineapple slices on the grill and cook, turning occasionally, until softened slightly and nicely marked by the grill, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from the grill and allow to cool to room temperature. Dice the pineapple slices (discard the tough core portions) and place in a medium non-reactive bowl. Add the red onion, remaining 2 tablespoons of lime juice, remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, remaining pinch of salt, jalapeno peppers, red bell pepper, and chopped cilantro and stir to combine. Set aside while you grill the pork. Place the tenderloins on the hottest part of the grill and cook, turning occasionally, until well browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Reduce the grill temperature to low and continue to cook, turning occasionally, until a thermometer inserted into the center registers 145 degrees F. Remove the tenderloins from the grill and allow to sit, loosely covered, for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Slice the tenderloins on the diagonal and serve with the grilled pineapple salsa and fresh cilantro sprigs. Drizzle with Cilantro Oil.
Cilantro Oil:
1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salt
Pepper
Place herbs in a mini-chopper and blend. Slowly add oil to emulsify. Season with salt and pepper.
Hawaiian Chicken
2-1/2 (2 to 3 pound) whole chicken, cut into pieces
2 tablespoons and 1-1/4 teaspoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon and 1-3/4 teaspoons salt
2-1/2 pinches ground white pepper
1/2 cup and 1 tablespoon and 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1-1/4 onion, thinly sliced
2-1/2 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
2-1/2 (8 ounce) cans crushed pineapple with juice
1 tablespoon and 1-3/4 teaspoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon and 1-3/4 teaspoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon and 1-3/4 teaspoons cornstarch
1 tablespoon and 1-3/4 teaspoons chicken stock
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour, salt and pepper in a resealable plastic bag. One at a time, put chicken pieces in bag, seal and shake to coat. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat and saute chicken pieces until brown on all sides. Place chicken in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish and bake covered in the preheated oven for 45 minutes.
To Make Sauce (while chicken bakes): In the same large skillet, saute onion and green bell pepper for about 5 minutes, until translucent. Add the pineapple, soy sauce and brown sugar. Mix together cornstarch and chicken stock and add to skillet. Stir all together and let simmer for 3 minutes until thick and clear. Pour sauce over chicken and bake 10 more minutes until tender.
Hawaiian Pineapple Beef
1 1/2 lb. London broil steak
2t green onion, finely minced
1 T ground ginger
1 T honey
1/2 C fresh pineapple, cut into small pieces (or 1/2 c canned pineapple chunks, drained) nonfat cooking spray
Directions: Lightly coat the grill with cooking spray and preheat for 5 minutes. Remove any visible fat from the steak and grill the steak for 2 minutes. In a small bowl, combine the green onion, ginger, honey and mix well. Spoon the sauce over the steak and grill for 3 minutes. Add the pineapple pieces on top of and around the steak and grill for 2-4 minutes. To serve, slice the steak thinly across the grain and serve with the warm pineapple.
Macadamia Nut Crusted Mahi Mahi
1/4 pound macadamia nuts
1/2 pound plain bread crumbs
12 (6 ounce) mahi mahi fillets
1/2 pound butter
1/4 pound shallots, diced
8 cups chicken stock
1/2 pound pineapple, rough chopped
5 ounces papaya, rough chopped
6 ounces mango, rough chopped
2 tablespoons shredded coconut
4 habanero peppers, seeded
salt and pepper to taste
white sugar to taste
Directions: Preheat oven to 375. In a food processor or blender, pulse together macadamia nuts and breadcrumbs until finely ground. Pour nut mixture onto a plate, and coat fish fillets on both sides. Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Fry fillets on both sides until nuts are golden brown. Remove to a baking pan. Add shallots to skillet, and cook until translucent. Stir in chicken stock. Mix in pineapple, papaya, mango, coconut, and habanero peppers. Season with salt, pepper, and sugar to taste. Simmer until sauce is thick, about 30 minutes. Strain to remove peppers, fruit, and shallots. Reserve sauce in a pan over low heat. Bake mahi mahi in preheated oven about 10 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 140 degrees. Remove fish, and lightly coat with sauce.
Traditional Mai Tai Cocktail
3 ounces light rum
1 1/2 ounces dark rum
1-ounce Orange Curacao
2 ounces fresh pineapple juice
1-ounce fresh orange juice
1/2-ounce fresh lime juice
Dash grenadine
Cracked ice
4 maraschino cherries, garnish
2 paper umbrellas, garnish
Directions: Fill a cocktail shaker half way with ice cubes. Add the remaining ingredients, except the cherries and shake until cold and frothy, 30 to 45 seconds. Strain into 2 tall glasses with cracked ice. Garnish each with 2 maraschino cherries and paper umbrellas. Serve immediately
Tropical Muddle Puddle
3 (2 by 2-inch) pieces fresh pineapple, plus more for garnish
4 (1/4-inch thick) orange slices, plus more for garnish
Ice
2 ounces coconut banana rum (recommended: Malibu)
4 ounces sweet and sour mix
2 ounces lemon-lime soda
1-ounce dark rum
Directions: In a large pint glass muddle the pineapple and orange. Fill glass full with ice, then add coconut banana rum, sweet and sour mix, splash of lemon lime, and float dark rum. Garnish with a wedge of pineapple and orange.