Cioppino
3 tbsp oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 tsp salt
1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
2 8 oz. bottles clam juice
2 tbsp butter
1 pound shelled, deveined shrimp
2 pounds mussels, scrubbed
1 pound boneless cod fillet, cut into 3-in. chunks
Chopped parsley, for serving
Crusty bread, for serving
In 7-to 8-quart saucepot, heat oil on medium. Add onion, garlic, salt and cook 8 minutes, stirring. Add tomatoes, clam juice and butter. Heat to simmering on high. Add shrimp, mussels, and cod fillet. Cover; simmer 10 to 12 minutes or until most mussels have opened. Discard any unopened mussels. Sprinkle with parsley; serve in bowls with crusty bread.
Spanakopita Penne Bake
1 pound penne
2 10-oz. boxes frozen chopped spinach
1 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/4 cup loosely packed dill, chopped
15 oz. part-skim ricotta
1/2 tsp salt
8 oz. part-skim mozzarella, shredded
Cook penne for half of time label directs, adding spinach and reserving 1/2 cup cooking water just before draining. Combine feta, dill, ricotta, and salt. Combine penne, cheese mixture and reserved cooking water; spread evenly in 3-quart baking dish. Top with mozzarella. Cover with foil; bake at 400 degrees F 25 minutes. Uncover and bake 10 minutes more.
Glazed Meatloaf
1 c. quick-cooking oats
½ c. fat-free (skim) milk
1 medium onion
salt
pepper
1 large red pepper
3 clove garlic
2 tsp. lower-sodium soy sauce
¼ c. ketchup
2 tbsp. ketchup
2 lb. ground beef
3 medium carrots
2 tbsp. spicy brown mustard
Directions: Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Line meatloaf or bread pan with foil; lightly coat with nonstick cooking spray. In medium bowl, stir together oats and milk until combined. Coat bottom of 12-inch skillet with nonstick cooking spray; heat on medium. Add onion and pinch salt; cook 2 to 4 minutes or until onion softens, stirring occasionally. Add red pepper and garlic; cook 4 to 6 minutes or until pepper softens, stirring often. Transfer to medium bowl; refrigerate to cool. Meanwhile, in small bowl, whisk together soy sauce and 1/4 cup ketchup. In large bowl, with hands, combine beef, turkey, carrots, oat mixture, cooled vegetable mixture, mustard, 2 tablespoons ketchup, pinch salt, and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper until mixed. Form mixture into 8-inch by 4-inch loaf on prepared pan. Brush top and sides with soy ketchup. Bake 45 to 50 minutes
Baked Macaroni and Cheese
1 (8 ounce) packages macaroni
4 tbsp butter
4 tbsp flour
1 cup milk
1 cup cream
1/2 tsp salt
fresh ground black pepper, to taste
2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded good quality
1/2 cup breadcrumbs, buttered
Preheat oven to 400. Cook and drain macaroni according to package directions; set aside. In a large saucepan melt butter. Add flour mixed with salt and pepper, using a whisk to stir until well blended. Pour milk and cream in gradually; stirring constantly. Bring to boiling point and boil 2 minutes (stirring constantly). Reduce heat and cook (stirring constantly) 10 minutes. Add shredded cheddar little by little and simmer an additional 5 minutes, or until cheese melts. Turn off flame. Add macaroni to the saucepan and toss to coat with the cheese sauce. Transfer macaroni to a buttered baking dish. Sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Bake 20 minutes until the top is golden brown.
Chicken Parmesan
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus 3 tablespoons
1 medium onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 bay leaves
1/2 bunch fresh basil leaves
2 (28-ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes, drained and hand-crushed
Pinch sugar
Salt and pepper
4 skinless, boneless, chicken breasts (about 11/2 pounds)
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 tbsp water
1 cup dried bread crumbs
1 (8-ounce) ball fresh buffalo mozzarella, water drained
Freshly grated Parmesan
1 pound spaghetti pasta, cooked al dente
Coat a sauté pan with olive oil and place over medium heat. When the oil gets hazy, add the onions, garlic, and bay leaves; cook and stir for 5 minutes until fragrant and soft. Add the olives and some hand-torn basil. Carefully add the tomatoes, cook and stir until the liquid is cooked down and the sauce is thick, about 15 minutes; season with sugar, salt and pepper. Lower the heat, cover, and keep warm. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Get the ingredients together for the chicken so you have a little assembly line. Put the chicken breasts side by side on a cutting board and lay a piece of plastic wrap over them. Pound the chicken breasts with a flat meat mallet, until they are about 1/2-inch thick. Put the flour in a shallow platter and season with a fair amount of salt and pepper; mix with a fork to distribute evenly. In a wide bowl, combine the eggs and water, beat until frothy. Put the bread crumbs on a plate, season with salt and pepper. Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high flame in a large oven-proof skillet. Lightly dredge both sides of the chicken cutlets in the seasoned flour, and then dip them in the egg wash to coat completely, letting the excess drip off, then dredge in the bread crumbs. When the oil is nice and hot, add the cutlets and fry for 4 minutes on each side until golden and crusty, turning once. Ladle the tomato-olive sauce over the chicken and sprinkle with mozzarella, Parmesan, and basil. Bake the Chicken Parmesan for 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly. Serve hot on the spaghetti.
Ultimate Shrimp and Grits
For the grits:
3 cups milk
3 cups heavy cream
1 cup stone-ground white cornmeal
2 tbsp unsalted butter
Salt
Freshly ground black pepper
For the shrimp:
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium white onion, minced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 pound andouille or spicy Italian spicy sausage, cut in chunks
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 cups chicken stock
2 to 3 bay leaves
2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on
Pinch cayenne pepper, adjust to personal preference
1/2 lemon, juiced
salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tbsp finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
4 green onions, sliced
For the grits: Place a 3-quart pot over medium-high heat. Add the milk and cream. Slowly whisk in the cornmeal. When the grits begin to bubble, turn the heat down to medium low and simmer, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon. Allow to cook for 10 to 15 minutes, until the mixture is smooth and thick. Remove from heat and stir in the butter, thin it out with a little extra cream. Season with salt and pepper.
For the shrimp: Place a deep skillet over medium heat and coat with the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic; sauté for 2 minutes to soften. Add the sausage and cook, stirring, until there is a fair amount of fat in the pan and the sausage is brown. Sprinkle in the flour and stir with a wooden spoon to create a roux. Slowly pour in the chicken stock and continue to stir to avoid lumps. Toss in the bay leaves. When the liquid comes to a simmer, add the shrimp. Poach the shrimp in the stock for 2 to 3 minutes, until they are firm and pink and the gravy is smooth and thick. Add the cayenne pepper, Tabasco and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper; stir in the parsley and green onion. Spoon the grits into a serving bowl. Add the shrimp mixture and mix well. Serve immediately.