Here are some other recipes that are good for summer stockpiling – or anytime of the year. With each of these recipes, they either keep in the refrigerator well overnight for a day or two or you can use the leftovers (if there are any) and put them into dishes -- like salads, sandwiches, stews, quesadillas, and fajitas for the next few days.
Dry Rubbed London Broil
1 (2-pound) London broil
2 tablespoons olive oil
Rub (Recipe below)
Directions: Rub London broil with olive oil and then coat generously with the dry rub. Let stand for about 15 minutes at room temperature. Preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Place meat on grill and grill for about 5 minutes on each side for medium-rare. Remove from heat and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes before slicing on the bias.
Rub:
2 tablespoons chili powder
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon sweet paprika
2 teaspoons garlic powder
4 pinches salt
15 grinds black pepper
Mix all ingredients together thoroughly in a small bowl.
Lemon And Herb Roasted Chicken With Baby Potatoes
1 (4 to 5 pound) free-range chicken
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 lemon, halved
1 head garlic, halved
1/4 bunch each fresh rosemary, thyme, and parsley
1/4 cup olive oil
11/2 pounds red new potatoes
Directions: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Rinse the chicken with cool water, inside and out, then pat it dry with paper towels. Season the cavity with salt and pepper, and then stuff the lemon, garlic, and herbs inside. Place the chicken, breast-side up, in a roasting pan. Tie the legs of the chicken together with kitchen twine to help hold its shape. Toss the potatoes around the chicken. Season the whole thing with a fair amount of salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Roast the chicken and potatoes for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Don't forget to baste the chicken with the drippings and rotate the pan every 20 minutes or so to insure a golden crispy skin. The chicken is done when an instant-read thermometer says 165 degrees F when inserted into the thickest part of the thigh (the legs of the chicken should wiggle easily from the sockets too.) Remove the chicken to a platter and let stand for 10 minutes, so the juices settle back into the meat before carving. Serve with the roasted potatoes on the side.
Roast Pork Loin
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 boneless center-cut pork loin roast (about 2 pounds), trimmed and tied (see below)
Salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
Directions: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Heat the oil in a large ovenproof skillet over high heat. Season the pork with salt and pepper and sear on all sides until golden brown. Combine the mustard and vinegar and brush over the pork. Transfer to the oven and roast the pork until a thermometer inserted in the center reads 145 degrees, about 35 minutes. Transfer the pork to a cutting board and tent with foil for 10 minutes. Remove strings, slice and serve.
Apple Smoked Bacon, White Cheddar and Potato Omelet
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 large Idaho potatoes, peeled and grated
Salt
Freshly ground white pepper
6 large eggs
1/2 pound Apple Smoked Bacon, cooked until crispy
3 ounces White Cheddar cheese, grated
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Directions: Preheat a stove top or electric griddle, over medium high heat. Using a hand grater, grate the potato onto a clean cloth towel. Squeeze out any liquid into a bowl. Melt the butter on the griddle. Place an even layer of the potatoes over the griddle. Season with salt and pepper. Using a metal spatula, flip the potatoes over occasionally until the potatoes are crispy and golden, about 2 to 3 minutes. Meanwhile, place the eggs in a blender. Season with salt and pepper. Blend until the eggs are frothy. Pour the eggs over the potatoes. Cook for about 1 minute. Sprinkle the bacon and cheese over the egg potato mixture and continue to cook for about 1 minute. Using the metal spatula, fold the omelet into thirds. Continue to cook for about 30 seconds on both sides. Remove from the griddle. Slice the omelet in half and place on serving plates. Garnish with chives.
Green Bean Casserole
1/3 stick butter
1/2 cup diced onions
1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
2 cups sliced green beans
3 cups chicken broth
1 (10 3/4-ounce) can cream of mushroom soup
1 (2.8-ounce) can French-fried onion rings
1 cup grated Cheddar
Directions: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Melt the butter in a large skillet. Saute the onions and mushrooms in the butter. Boil green beans in chicken broth for 10 minutes and drain. Add the green beans, mushroom soup, and onion rings to taste, to the onion mixture. Stir well. Pour into a greased 1 1/2-quart baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes, then top the casserole with the Cheddar and bake for 10 minutes longer, or until the casserole is hot and cheese is melted.
Salad with Poached Eggs and Bacon Dressing
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 piece bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2 inch thick strips
1 teaspoon aged sherry or red wine vinegar
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon distilled vinegar
1 to 2 large eggs
1-1/2 cups mixed greens, washed and spun dried
1 or 2 (1/2-inch) thick slices of a baguette or sourdough bread, lightly toasted
Directions: Heat the oil in a small saute pan over medium heat. Saute the bacon strips until golden and crispy. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon to a paper towel to drain and reserve. Pour off the oil and bacon fat, and reserve. Return the pan to the heat and add the vinegar and stir with a wooden spoon, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Whisk in about 4 teaspoons of the reserved pan drippings to make a dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside. Fill a small sauce pan with 3 inches of water. Add the distilled vinegar. Bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat, adjust heat to so the water is just under a simmer. Break the egg(s) into the water and poach to desired doneness, about 3 to 5 minutes. Meanwhile toss the salad with the reserved bacon and the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Put the salad on a plate and place the toasts on the salad. Remove eggs from the water with a slotted spoon and pat the back of the spoon with paper towels. Place egg on toast and serve immediately.
Fennel, Orange, and Pomegranate salad
Fresh Orange juice (about 6 Tablespoons)
2 Tablespoons Balsamic vinegar
¼ cup olive oil
½ medium fennel bulb cored and sliced thinly
¼ cup pomegranate seeds
Orange segments
Watercress
Directions: Make dressing by whisking together the orange juice, vinegar, and oil. Add salt and pepper to taste. Combine fennel, pomegranate, and orange sections in bowl. Pour dressing over them and let marinate at room temperature for 20 minutes. Drain the dressing form the items and put back into remaining dressing. Toss watercress with dressing and serve with orange fennel and pomegranate on top.