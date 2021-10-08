Click here for this month's "Easy as Pie" recipes
Bill Hand’s “Famous” Lemon Pie
Nine whole cinnamon graham crackers
¼ cup sugar
1/3 cup butter – melted
One egg
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 tsp lemon peel – grated
½ cup fresh lemon juice
For the crust: Crush crackers until fine, mix in sugar and add melted butter. Press crust into pie pan. Bake at 325 degrees for five minutes or until the crust settles.
For pie mixture: Beat egg. Add lemon peel, lemon juice, and milk until thick. Pour mixture into pie pan. Refrigerate for up to two hours or overnight until firm. Garnish with a twist of lemon.
Key Lime Pie
4 eggs
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1/3 cup key lime juice
1 tsp cream of tartar
3 tbsp sugar
Beat the yolks of the four eggs and the white of one egg until thick. Add milk. Beat again. Add key lime juice and mix until thick. Pour mixture into a pie shell and set aside. With remaining egg whites, start to beat at high speed with a mixer. Add the cream of tartar and sugar. Beat until fluffy peaks appear. Spoon on top of key lime mixture. Bake at 350 degrees until the top turns golden brown. Chill for several hours before serving.
Cran-Orange Nut Pie
12 ounces fresh cranberries
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
1 tsp orange rind
¼ cup orange juice concentrate
¼ cup walnuts
cinnamon and nutmeg to taste
2 tbsp cornstarch
1 ½ tbsp water
Pastry pie shell – baked according to directions
Boil cranberries, cup of water and sugar until cranberries pop. Add orange rind and orange juice to mixture. On the side, mix cornstarch with 1 ½ tbs of water until runny and then add to cranberry mixture until thick and binding. Pour mixture into pie shell. Refrigerate 2 hour or overnight until mixture firms. Serve with an orange twist garnish
Traditional Apple Pie
1 pastry for a 9 inch double crust pie
1/2 cup unsalted butter
3 tbsp all-purpose flour
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
8 Granny Smith apples - peeled, cored and sliced
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in flour to form a paste. Add water, white sugar and brown sugar, and bring to a boil. Reduce temperature and let simmer.
Place the bottom crust in your pan. Fill with apples, mounded slightly. Cover with a lattice work crust. Gently pour the sugar and butter liquid over the crust. Pour slowly so that it does not run off. Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and continue baking for 35 to 45 minutes, until apples are soft.
Eggnog Pumpkin Pie
1 can (15 oz) solid pack pumpkin
1 ¼ cups commercial eggnog
2/3 cups sugar
3 eggs
1 ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice
1 unbaked pastry pie shell
In a large bowl, combine the pumpkin, eggnog, sugar, eggs, and pumpkin pie spice. Pour into the shell. Bake at 375 degrees for 60 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack and serve.
Turtle Pie
1 (9 inch) baked pie shell
12 individually wrapped caramels, unwrapped
1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk, divided
1/4 cup margarine
2 (1 ounce) squares unsweetened baking chocolate
2 eggs
2 tbsp water
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 pinch salt
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 325. Place pie shell in a 9-inch pie dish. Heat caramels and 1/3 cup sweetened condensed milk together in a saucepan over low heat until caramels are melted, 3 to 5 minutes. Spread caramel mixture into the bottom of pie shell. Heat margarine and chocolate together in a saucepan over low heat until melted and smooth, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Beat eggs, remaining sweetened condensed milk, water, vanilla extract, and salt together in a large bowl until smooth. Stir chocolate mixture into egg mixture; pour over caramel mixture. Top pie with pecans. Bake in the preheated oven until center of pie is set, about 35 minutes. Cool pie for 1 hour at room temperature. Chill in refrigerator.
Crème Brulee
Technically this isn’t a pie, but I do love making it in the fall – and I thought you wouldn’t mind me slipping this one in.
Four egg yolks
1 ¼ cup sugar
1 tbsp corn starch
2 cups heavy cream
½ tsp cinnamon
Grated rind of 1 lemon
1 tbsp minced or crushed pistachios
¼ cup water
Blend the egg yolks with ¼ cups of the sugar and the cornstarch in a saucepan over low heat and consistently stirring with a wooden spoon, immediately add the heavy cream, a little at a time.
Flavor the mixture with the cinnamon, lemon rind, and pistachios. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, for about 10 minutes or until the mixture is smooth, thickened and resembles a custard.
Pour into an eight inch shallow glass serving dish, allow to cool – chill in the refrigerator overnight is recommended.
Meanwhile, put the remaining sugar and water in a saucepan over medium heat, stir until the sugar is dissolved, and then boil until the mixture becomes caramelized.
Pour this mixture immediately and evenly over the surface of the set custard and serve.