Click here for Menu Options for Mother's Day
Mother’s Day French Toast
Fruit Filling
1 cup sliced fruit or small berries
1/2 tsp. lemon juice
1/2 tsp. lemon zest
2 tablespoons sugar
French Toast
4 thick slices of bread
1 cup milk
2 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 egg whites
2 eggs
4 teaspoons butter
2 tablespoons sugar
Garnish
1/2 Cup Fresh fruit
1/4 Cup Fruit syrup
Directions:
Fruit Filling: Mix together the cup of sliced fruit or small berries, the lemon juice and zest and 2 tablespoons of the sugar. Set aside to soak and sweeten the fruit.
French Toast: Pre-heat oven to 400°F. Combine milk, sugar, vanilla and eggs in a mixing bowl. Beat until frothy foam can be seen. Put it in the refrigerator for a few minutes until you have the bread ready. Cut the thick bread slices into two thick halves. Just as if you were cutting a sandwich in half. Cut a slit in each of the bread pieces to form a hole for the fruit filling. Put about 1 tablespoon of the fruit filling in each piece of bread and secure the slit with toothpicks to keep the fruit inside. Don't fill them so full that the fruit spills out. Place the filled bread slices in a 13" X 9" baking dish.
Beat the egg mixture a second time to make sure it's really well mixed and pour half of the egg mixture over the fruit stuffed bread. Flip the bread over and pour the rest of the mixture onto the bread. Make sure that all of the bread is coated. Chill for 30 minutes flipping the bread pieces about 3 or 4 times while they are chilling. Grease another 13" X 9" inch baking pan and put the fruit filled bread pieces in this pan. Bake for 3 - 5 minutes or until the top is golden brown then flip them and bake for another 3 - 5 minutes until the top is golden brown. Serve with warm fruit syrup and the rest of the fruits and berries.
Baked Blueberry French Toast Casserole Recipe
1 pound loaf rustic bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 10 cups of cubes)
1 1/2 cups blueberries
5 large eggs
2 cups milk
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
8 tablespoons sugar, divided
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced
Directions: Butter a 9x13 baking dish. Spread half of the bread cubes in an even layer in the prepared pan. Top with 2/3 of the blueberries, followed by the remaining bread cubes and blueberries. In a separate bowl, whisk the liquids: Beat the eggs, milk, cream and vanilla. Then add in 6 tablespoons of the sugar, lemon zest, and the salt. Pour the mixture over the bread cubes, pressing down gently – don’t burst the whole berries but do make sure the egg mixture is absorbed. Cover dish with plastic and allow the bread to soak in this mixture at least 30 minutes or even overnight in the refrigerator. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Sprinkle the top of the casserole with the remaining sugar and dot with the diced butter. Bake for 45 minutes, until slightly puffed and golden brown. Let cool for about 10 minutes before cutting. Serve with a dusting of powdered sugar over top or a drizzle of maple syrup.
Almond Flour Waffles Recipe
1 1/2 cups almond flour or almond meal
1/2 cup tapioca flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of salt
3 tablespoons sugar
3 large eggs
3 tablespoons coconut oil, warmed to liquid state
1 cup almond milk, room temperature
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Special equipment:
Waffle maker
Directions: Turn on your waffle maker and let it warm until it is hot enough that a drop of water evaporates on contact. Heat the oven to 250°F. Make the waffle batter: Whisk together the dry ingredients in a medium bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and thoroughly whisk together. Allow the mixture to sit for 5 minutes to give the flour time to absorb the liquid. Then grease the waffle maker and make waffles in the waffle iron. If not serving immediately, place waffles in warm oven for five to 10 minutes.
Cranberry Orange Scones
1 cup dried cranberries
3 oranges, grated zest
5 cups cake flour
3 Tbs. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1/4 cup sugar
6 oz cold diced butter
2 cups cream (approx.)
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, butter, orange zest, and cranberries together and mix well. Pour in 2 cups of cream and gently mix, add a little more cream as needed to make nice dough. Shape the dough into 2 circles about 8 inches in diameter. Cut into 8 wedges; bake about 15 to 20 minutes or until lightly browned.
Shakshuka with Swiss Chard Pesto
1 bunch organic swiss chard, stems removed
1 bunch organic cilantro
2 cloves garlic , plus 2 additional cloves (minced)
1 lime, juiced
1/2 cup organic extra-virgin olive oil , plus 2 tablespoons
1 large shallot, diced
1 organic red bell pepper, diced
1 28-ounce can organic crushed tomatoes
1 teaspoon organic harissa
1 teaspoon organic ground cumin
1 teaspoon organic paprika
1 teaspoon organic ground cinnamon
salt and pepper
8 eggs
Directions: In a food processor, combine the swiss chard, cilantro, 2 cloves garlic, lime juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Pulse to combine until smooth pesto consistency is reached. Set aside. Meanwhile, in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat, sauté shallot and bell pepper in olive oil until soft, about 3-5 minutes. Add minced garlic and sauté until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add tomatoes and season with harissa, cumin, paprika and cinnamon; salt and pepper to taste. Reduce heat to medium-low and let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Carefully crack the eggs into the tomato sauce, using a spoon to create a small hole for the egg to fit into. Cover and cook until eggs are just set, about 5 minutes. You can also fry or poach the eggs in a separate pan, if you’d like – but it’s a preference. It looks “prettier” but it tastes the same. Remove the cast-iron skillet from the heat and garnish with choice of toppings that could include feta cheese crumbles, 1/4 cup olives or capers. Serve with hard crusted bread or pita.
Lemon Poppyseed Muffins
These are gluten-free and vegan.
1/4 cup vegan butter at room temperature
1 cup coconut or organic cane sugar
1/4 cup vegan yogurt
2 teaspoons lemon zest
1 tablespoon “Egg Replacer” and 2 tablespoons water mixed together.
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup unsweetened almond or coconut milk
2 cups Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
3/4 teaspoon sea salt
6 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons poppy seeds
For the Glaze:
1/2 cup organic powdered sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
Directions: In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of lemon juice with the almond milk to create a buttermilk. Set aside. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spray a muffin pan with non-stick flour spray or rub with vegan butter and dust with gluten free flour, removing excess.
In a mixer, cream the butter, sugar and vegan yogurt together with the lemon zest for about 3 minutes. While mixing, whisk the Baking Flour, baking powder and sea salt together in another container. Set aside. In the butter sugar mixture, add the Egg Replacer mix and the vanilla to combine for another 30 seconds, scraping down the bowl. Add the rest of the lemon juice and mix to combine for another 30 seconds. The batter will be watery. Add the flour mixture to the bowl, alternating in sets of three with the buttermilk, ending with the flour. Add the poppy seeds and mix one last time to distribute them throughout the batter.
Using a 1/4 cup measuring cup, pour the batter into each of muffin hole; they should be filled about 1/3 high. Bake for 5 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 350 and bake for 18 minutes until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean. Remove from oven and allow to cool in pan for about 10 minutes.
Make the Glaze: Mix the powdered sugar and lemon juice together. Pour glaze over the cooled muffins - about a teaspoon per cake. Allow to set for about 5 minutes.
Mimosa
Orange Juice
Champagne
Orange slice
Directions: Fill champagne flute or glass about 1/4 full with juice. Add champagne to fill the glass. Place orange slice on the rim of the glass for garnish. Serve.