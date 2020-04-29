These are just a few of the samples of the photography Michael "Mike" O. Snyder has taken over his years of traveling the world, in search of the perfect face, the perfect moment, the perfect reflection of humanity.
Currently working on a series of documentaries, one of his films looks at Appalachian culture as a dynamic force, exploring how its people hold on to their identity while also moving with the times.
Scheduled to premiere his latest work during Frostburg’s Appalachian Festival in September, Snyder will also serve as a featured speaker at the Community Trust Foundation’s annual Humanitarian Award Dinner, scheduled this year for September 10.