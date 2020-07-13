Tasty Alternatives to Saluting Old Glory this summer
Red White and Blueberry Cheesecake
8 sheets Phyllo dough
¼ cup butter, melted
2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese
½ cup white sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 eggs
2 cups fresh blueberries
½ cup strawberry jelly
Directions: On a flat surface, place one sheet phyllo dough. Brush it with melted butter and cover with another piece of dough. Repeat until all sheets are used. Using kitchen scissors, cut layered dough into a 12 to 13 inch circle. Carefully place circle into a greased 9 inch pie plate. Gently fan edges. Bake at 425 degrees until edges are just golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature.
In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with a mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs until well combined. Fold in 1 cup blueberries. Pour filling into prepared crust.
Bake at 350 degrees until set of 40 to 50 minutes. To prevent over browning of crust, gently cover pie with foil for the last 25 minutes of baking. Cool completely.
In a small bowl, beat jelly until smooth. Spread over cheese filling. Arrange 1 cup blueberries on top into a star pattern.
Patriotic Popsicles
1 ½ cups lightly packed chopped strawberries
3 tablespoons of sugar
1 cup canned light coconut milk
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1½ cups blueberries
Directions: Puree the strawberries in a blender or food processor with 1 tablespoon sugar. Pour about 2 tablespoons into each of 9 popsicle molds. Freeze this layer until solid. Mix the coconut milk, another tablespoon of sugar, and vanilla. Pour about 2 tablespoons into the molds. Freeze this layer until slushy -- then insert the wooden sticks and freeze until solid. Puree the blueberries in a blender or food processor with the last tablespoon of sugar. Pour about 2 tablespoons into each of the popsicle molds. Make sure not to fill the molds over the “fill” line, since liquid expands as it freezes. Freeze the pops until solid before unmolding. Pop them out and enjoy.
All American Apple Pie
1 pastry for a 9 inch double crust pie
1/2 cup unsalted butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/4 cup water
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
8 Granny Smith apples - peeled, cored and sliced
Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in flour to form a paste. Add water, white sugar and brown sugar, and bring to a boil. Reduce temperature and let simmer.
Place the bottom crust in your pan. Fill with apples, mounded slightly. Cover with a lattice work crust. Gently pour the sugar and butter liquid over the crust. Pour slowly so that it does not run off. Bake 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and continue baking for 35 to 45 minutes, until apples are soft.
The Original Stadium Hot Dog
8 hot dog buns
2 quarts water
8 beef franks
1 cup finely diced white onion
1 cup diced tomato
1/2 cup sweet pickle relish
1/3 cup prepared mustard
16 sport peppers
Directions: Preheat oven to 350°. Wrap buns in foil; bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Remove from oven, and keep warm. Bring 2 quarts water to a simmer in a large saucepan. Add franks; simmer 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Drain well. Place 1 frank in each heated bun. Top each frank with equal amounts of onion, tomato, relish, and mustard. Top with peppers
Red, White and Blue Cookies
1 jar maraschino cherries, drained and chopped
½ cup blueberries
½ cup shortening
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
2 tablespoons milk
1 tsp vanilla
2 ½ cups flour
¼ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
Mix ingredients 3-6. Then add in ingredients 7-9. Then add cherries and blueberries. Fold and drop mixture by rounded teaspoons onto a greased cookie sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes at 350 degrees. Do not allow cookies to brown. When cookies have cooled, dust with powdered sugar.
Blueberry Sheet Cake With Strawberry Buttercream
For the Cake:
2 cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon table salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp., divided 1 cup whole buttermilk
1 cup tahini (sesame paste)
3/4 cup water
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 large eggs
1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries
For the Strawberry Buttercream:
1 cup unsalted butter softened
6 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons whole milk, divided
1/3 cup chopped fresh strawberries
Directions: Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 13- x 9-inch cake pan, and line bottom with parchment paper; lightly grease parchment paper. Whisk together sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cardamom, and 2 1/2 cups of the flour in a large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk, tahini, water, butter, vanilla, and eggs in a medium bowl. Whisk buttermilk mixture into flour mixture until thoroughly combined. Toss blueberries with remaining 1 tablespoon flour; gently fold coated blueberries into batter. Spoon batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool in pan on wire rack for 20 minutes. Invert on wire rack and cool completely, about 1 hour.
Prepare the Strawberry Buttercream: Beat butter with a heavy-duty stand mixer on medium speed until creamy. Gradually add powdered sugar, vanilla extract, salt, and 2 tablespoons of the milk, beating until blended. Gently fold in chopped strawberries. Stir in remaining 1 tablespoon milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until desired consistency is reached. Frost cake with Strawberry Buttercream.
Red White and Blue Frozen Sangria
Red Layer:
2 cups frozen raspberries
3/4 cup white wine
1 Tablespoon maple syrup
White Layer:
2 1/2 cups ice
1/2 cup white wine
Blue Layer:
3 cups ice
2 ounces vodka
1/4 cup white wine
1 Tablespoon maple
1 drop blue food coloring
Directions:
Red Layer: Add ingredients to the blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a large cup or jar and place into the freezer while you create the other layers.
White Layer: Repeat the steps and set aside in the freezer.
Blue Layer: Add everything to the blender and blend until smooth.
Pour the blue layer into glasses, followed by the white layer, and finishing with the red layer.