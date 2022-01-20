Assignment Allegany
TIME TO VOTE
Coming Soon!
Allegany Magazine’s
Third Phantom Gourmet Awards
It’s the Phantom Gourmet meets Assignment Allegany in our third “Phantom Gourmet Restaurant Awards.”
Here in Allegany County, Maryland and our surrounding communities, we have no shortage of amazing locally owned places to eat -- and here is where we want to hear about it -- from you, our readers. We are working on a special feature coming soon and we need your input with it. We want to know your favorite locally owned restaurants – chain restaurants are not eligible -- right down to types of food, atmosphere, taste and even what you think of when you think of dining out in Mountain Maryland. All you have to do is fill out the form below -- or make a copy of it and submit it if you don't want to tear your page out.
The results will be printed in a future edition of Allegany Magazine and the “winning” restaurants will be given a special award from us that they can display in their locations letting their customers know exactly what you think of them.
This was an extremely popular feature with our readers and restauranteurs in 2017 and in 2019. We took a break in 2021 to give our local establishements time to regroup from the pandemic but now we think it’s time we showed them all some love and support going into 2022.
Here are the topics we want to hear about. What local restaurant do you think should be…
Favorite American
Favorite Italian
Favorite Asian Inspired
Favorite Mexican
Best Fine Dining
Best Casual Dining
Best Pizza
Best Burger
Best Dessert
Best Coffee
Best Breakfast
Best Lunch
Best Dinner
Best Place for an Adult Beverage
Best Place to Impress A Date
Best Family Restaurant
Best Home Cooking
Best “Allegany” Landmark Restaurant
Best Overall Restaurant
Now that you’re finished filling it out, send it to us at Assignment Allegany...Allegany Magazine...19 Baltimore St...Cumberland, Maryland 21502. You can print this article out and mail it in, cut and paste the text and emauil it to us, and also find the form online on our Facebook page, or you can send your answers electronically to sriggs@times-news.com.
And if you own a restaurant that makes the top three choices in any of the above categories, yes, we will contact you and let you know. We can’t tell you if you’ve been voted “best” but we can give you a heads-up that you’ve made it onto the final menu. It’s the next best thing to leaving a tip.