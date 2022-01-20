Phantom Gourmet image

 It's Allegany Magazine's Third Phantom Gourmet Awards

Assignment Allegany

 

TIME TO VOTE

Coming Soon!

Allegany Magazine’s

Third Phantom Gourmet Awards

It’s the Phantom Gourmet meets Assignment Allegany in our third “Phantom Gourmet Restaurant Awards.”

Here in Allegany County, Maryland and our surrounding communities, we have no shortage of amazing locally owned places to eat -- and here is where we want to hear about it -- from you, our readers. We are working on a special feature coming soon and we need your input with it.  We want to know your favorite locally owned restaurants – chain restaurants are not eligible -- right down to types of food, atmosphere, taste and even what you think of when you think of dining out in Mountain Maryland.  All you have to do is fill out the form below -- or make a copy of it and submit it if you don't want to tear your page out.

The results will be printed in a future edition of Allegany Magazine and the “winning” restaurants will be given a special award from us that they can display in their locations letting their customers know exactly what you think of them. 

This was an extremely popular feature with our readers and restauranteurs in 2017 and in 2019. We took a break in 2021 to give our local establishements time to regroup from the pandemic but now we think it’s time we showed them all some love and support going into 2022.

Here are the topics we want to hear about. What local restaurant do you think should be…

Favorite American

 

 

Favorite Italian

 

 

Favorite Asian Inspired  

 

 

Favorite Mexican

 

 

 

Best Fine Dining

 

 

 

Best Casual Dining

 

 

Best Pizza

 

 

Best Burger

 

 

Best Dessert

 

 

Best Coffee  

 

 

Best Breakfast

 

 

Best Lunch

 

 

Best Dinner

 

 

Best Place for an Adult Beverage

 

 

Best Place to Impress A Date

 

 

Best Family Restaurant

 

 

Best Home Cooking

 

 

Best “Allegany” Landmark Restaurant

 

 

Best Overall Restaurant

Now that you’re finished filling it out, send it to  us at Assignment Allegany...Allegany Magazine...19 Baltimore St...Cumberland, Maryland 21502.   You can print this article out and mail it in, cut and paste the text and emauil it to us, and also find the form online on our Facebook page, or you can send your answers electronically to sriggs@times-news.com.

And if you own a restaurant that makes the top three choices in any of the above categories, yes, we will contact you and let you know.  We can’t tell you if you’ve been voted “best” but we can give you a heads-up that you’ve made it onto the final menu.  It’s the next best thing to leaving a tip. 

 

