What’s Cooking
A “Leftover” Holiday
How to make the very most of every holiday meal this season
Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, my bet is that you are going to have containers in your refrigerator of leftovers. Stored in Tupperware, covered in plastic and foil, or sealed inside empty and cleaned out butter bowls (my mother did that – finding food in her fridge was a scavenger hunt – everything was in a former plastic butter container). You have either brought it home from a party you went to, a dinner at a family member’s house, a restaurant where you dined out, or just food you didn’t eat from your own dinner table.
I have some suggestions for how to turn that leftover turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce into a meal you can enjoy the day after the big day. Whatever big day you celebrate the most the season.
And if you think about it, it really is a real blessing of the holiday season if you can “complain” that you have too many leftovers.